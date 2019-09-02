LEAGUE CITY
On a relatively quiet afternoon at the Barn Museum, Sarah Eubanks shows off artifacts from League City’s history — an old school bus, a stained-glass window from a church and pictures of schools long since gone.
“League City is just a jewel,” said Eubanks, the education director at the West Bay Common School Children’s Museum, 210 N Kansas Ave. “It really is.”
Although the buildings are mostly vacant on a weekday, a review of the its log shows a list of visitors going back years, including some from as far away as Montevideo, Uruguay.
These buildings, along League City’s original main street, mean something to longtime League City residents, said Ronnie Richards, president of the city’s historical society.
But, increasingly, the image of the typical resident and, indeed, the landscape of Galveston County’s biggest city itself is starting to change. When Richards first moved to town in 1962, for instance, the city limit sign listed a population of about 5,280, he said.
The city’s population in January of this year was 106,803 and officials now project it could one day rise above 200,000.
With those many thousands of new residents pouring into town each year comes a moment of reckoning for a community originally founded by cattle ranchers and farmers more than 100 years ago.
“More people, if they would stop and listen to the history of our town, would be so blessed to know its past,” said Monica Hughes, director of the Butler Longhorn Museum. “Everyone is just so busy in their lives that they don’t stop and smell the roses anymore. But without the past, you won’t know the future.”
With so many new faces, what is the city’s history and perception of itself?
Mayor Pat Hallisey remembers first going to work for the city some 45 years ago and the joy he had learning about history from those who lived it, he said.
“If they were telling me a story about what this place was like at the turn of the century, I was like a sponge,” Hallisey said.
In fact, several of Hallisey’s first projects with the city centered around its history, such as protecting the oak trees along Main Street, he said. And these days, Hallisey likes to include tidbits and stories of the town’s history in speeches he gives to different clubs and organizations.
History is always changing, however, Hallisey said.
The mayor, for instance, only this year recognized the Winfields, an African-American family that settled in League City in the early 1900s, as one of the city’s founding families via a resolution.
“Their lineage has been somewhat forgotten in the 20th century and the resolution tells them how much we appreciate them and their contributions to League City,” Hallisey said.
But not all League City residents are as passionate about the city’s history as Hallisey.
At a July council meeting about rehabilitating the historic Ghirardi House, Hallisey expressed frustration at the meager group that turned out in support.
“It’s hard to justify the money, but I’m a little disappointed the historical society is not here,” he said. “What does it say about us that we don’t care about the previous decisions this council made to take the home?
“Money is the nature of the beast in this day and time, and if history means that little to this town, maybe it’s not worth doing. It’s our job to question the cost, but why has everyone else given up?”
The city’s historical society is going through quite a few changes at the moment, trying to adapt and attract younger lovers of history, Richards said.
“We’re trying to find out what people want, and not just what we think is important,” Richards said.
Interactive programs at the school house, for instance, are meant to appeal to those who want to engage and participate in learning about history, rather than just reading about it, he said.
And, despite the light turnout at the July meeting, there is some recent evidence that residents might still be interested in the city’s history. Crews this month are now at work rehabilitating the Ghirardi House, in part because of money and supply donations from residents and local businesses.
The Ghirardi family purchased the home from another family, the Kellys, in 1918. The Kellys had bought the land for $155 in 1910 from J.C. League, the founder of League City.
The two-bedroom house, which is just more than 1,100 square feet, stayed on its original site at the corner of FM 518 and Louisiana Street for almost 100 years.
The city allocated more than $170,000 to the project in its capital improvement plan, but between $50,000 to $100,000 could eventually be covered through donations, officials said.
“I think by recording the city’s history, we’ll have an opportunity to really bring the community together,” Richards said. “It makes people feel more a part of the place.”
