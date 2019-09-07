GALVESTON
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s Executive Director Toby Baker will preside in Galveston on Monday night at a public hearing to discuss proposed projects funded by financial settlements from the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
Baker is seeking input about so-called “Bucket 2” projects, or second-round projects across five states subject to as much as $360 million in funding. A third and final round will be disbursed in the future.
Under consideration are a list of 23 proposed projects that will be winnowed down to six for funding.
“What Mr. Baker hopes for is public input that will help him and others prioritize these projects to make good decisions,” spokesman Andrew Keese said.
The projects range across coastal areas from Sabine Pass to Port Aransas and include several that directly effect Galveston County and areas surrounding Galveston Bay.
Projects are designed to restore wildlife habitat, conserve coastal lands, restore wetlands and protect Texas’s population of waterbirds and shorebirds that has declined in recent years. An oyster restoration project stretching across bay systems, including Galveston Bay, would restore up to 300 acres of intertidal and submerged oyster reefs.
Funding distribution through the program is based on evaluation of exposure and injury to natural resources and services by the oil spill, as well as expert evaluation of where restoration spending will be most beneficial, according to the commission. Funds are distributed across the five Gulf Coast states and for projects to restore open ocean.
Monday’s public hearing at the Galveston Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., is open to the public. A second hearing will be held Tuesday in Corpus Christi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.