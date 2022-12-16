GALVESTON
Operations of the Park Board of Trustees have been hobbled by a city mandate to move about $14 million in hotel tax revenue into city accounts by late next week, the CEO of the tourism group argues.
The shift in custody, mandated by city ordinances approved last week, undermined the park board’s ability to react to its market and negotiate contracts and limits the board’s buying power, said Kelly de Schaun, CEO of the park board, which manages some aspects of the island’s tourism industry.
“The closer we get to that deadline, the harder it will be on our operations as we roll into our peak season,” de Schaun said.
City Manager Brian Maxwell, however, said the change in depositories should have no effect, ill or otherwise, on the park board’s operations.
“If they are following budget laws and purchasing guidelines, it should not effect or be any different to what the park board is doing today,” Maxwell said.
Park board leaders also are concerned there is no contract specifying how the organization will be funded after March 31, de Schaun said.
“I think we all understand that the wheels of government already move slowly,” de Schaun said.
Those concerns also are unfounded, Maxwell said.
Once park board leaders draft a budget and ask for money, the city will give it to them, Maxwell said. The board can move the money wherever it wants for its operations.
“We’ll be following the law,” Maxwell said. “The money is going to be used as it always has. It’s just in a different depository.”
The city council Dec. 8 approved two ordinances requiring the park board to transfer the hotel occupancy tax revenue into city accounts by Dec. 22.
City officials have asserted allowing the park board to keep the public money in its own accounts, as had been the case since 2014, violated state law and the city charter.
Park board leaders continue to disagree with that assessment, however.
“Where we fundamentally disagree is that the park board is a separate governmental entity authorized to expend Hotel Occupancy Tax, the two ordinances contradict that statement and are less about where the money sits and more about who is allowed to spend it,” de Schaun said.
Staff members were working to hit the Dec. 22 deadline, Bryson Frazier, chief financial officer for the park board, said.
“Staff is working diligently to ensure that all funds are properly recorded and accounted for,” Frazier said. “This includes the funds to be transferred to city accounts.”
The ordinances allow the park board to retain in its own accounts hotel tax revenue enough to cover 112 days of operating expenses and 120 days of reserve funds, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The exact amount of those would be determined through consultation between city and park board staff members, Frazier said.
The revenue is in 12 bank accounts and tracked in 14 separate bookkeeping accounts, Frazier said.
After transfer of the money, city and park board staff members will draft a contract for the council to consider in March, Barnett said.
That contract would govern management of the money for the rest of the fiscal year, she said.
The park board still is seeking input from the trustees, staff and stakeholders on the appropriate next steps, Park Board Chairman Marty Fluke said.
Those won’t include litigation over the lingering disagreement, however, Fluke said.
“The park board has no plans to take any legal actions at this time,” Fluke said. “Our focus right now is on our staff and making sure they have everything they need to continue to do their jobs effectively in light of these changes.”
The objective of the city is to be transparent as trusted custodians of the taxpayers’ funds consistent with state and local law, Maxwell said.
“We hope the city and park board will work together in an atmosphere of enhanced communication and cordiality to accomplish the objectives detailed in the ordinances,” Maxwell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.