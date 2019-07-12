GALVESTON
Galveston Battery & Electric closed its doors permanently Friday after operating on the island for 98 years.
In 1921, Edgar Neumann opened the store to make batteries and fix generators for shrimping vessels. The business has grown and changed in its century of operation, but the family has stayed the same. Four generations of Neumanns have operated the shop, which has now become a body shop and auto parts store.
"We're ready for something different," owner Mike Neumann said. "Times are changing and I am ready to do something new."
Mike Neumann is the fourth and last generation of Neumanns to own and operate the store, operating most recently at 3502 Broadway, although his father, George Neumann Jr., still works at the shop.
"I have worked here for over 50 years and I want to retire," George Neumann said. "I'll miss my customers, but this job takes so much energy from you and I'm tired."
The two decided together to close and found a buyer for the building.
"We took the opportunity because we knew it was time to close," George Neumann said. "It's time to slow down."
