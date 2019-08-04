GALVESTON
The city is still in negotiations with owners of three properties around the site of an old municipal incinerator that was demolished earlier this year.
The Galveston City Council in May authorized the purchase of 19 properties around the site of the 1943 incinerator on Lennox Avenue, which needed to be torn down for health and safety reasons.
But the city has yet to finalize the buyouts of some nearby properties, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The buyouts are necessary because the area around the old incinerator site is contaminated with chemical pollution, officials have said.
Taking these properties falls under the rights of eminent domain, the city’s right to take private property for public use, city officials have said.
Appraisals by a city-employed appraisers released in May estimated the city would spend between $696,204 and $872,540 to buy the properties.
Last year, the city spent $113,500 for firms to appraise the properties around the incinerator.
But some property owners dispute the prices given by the city.
The city is offering a price that’s less than what the client of attorney Douglas Godinich would like, said Godinich, who represents a Lennox Avenue property owner.
“They have used an appraiser that I don’t feel is familiar with the property,” Godinich said. “Hopefully, we’ll resolve it all quickly.”
He hopes to come to an agreement with the city in the next week, he said.
The city expects to complete capping of the old incinerator site by the end of August, Barnett said.
Tearing down the incinerator had long been a city priority.
Originally built to burn garbage collected in the city, the incinerator hadn’t been in use since 1955 when the city shut it down because of high operating costs.
City officials had long been searching for the funds to tear down the incinerator, but federal dollars allocated from Hurricane Ike in 2008 brought the money to finish the project.
Mayor Jim Yarbrough has praised forward motion on the project, citing the incinerator as a long-standing example of blight.
Yarbrough’s family also owns four properties among those being sold to the city.
The city hasn’t determined a plan for the old incinerator site, Barnett said.
City officials in the past have discussed storage or a new location for the Galveston Recycle Center, 702 61st St.
The city plans to turn the lots it purchases into green space, and to decontaminate the area if the state environmental agency mandates it, Barnett said.
