The partial federal government shutdown isn’t just affecting government employees furloughed or working without a paycheck. It also has far-reaching ramifications for such industries as commercial and recreational fishing in U.S. coastal waters that rely on federal government scientists, regulatory personnel and procedures to operate smoothly.
Will Ward, vice president of Seafood Harvesters of America for the Gulf Coast region is concerned, he said. Ward is involved in both the commercial and recreational fishing industries.
“There’s the issue of review and there’s the issue of having scientific analysis done on the multi-billion-dollar fisheries of the Unites States,” Ward said.
“There’s collection of data and there are meetings where quotas are established that are all interrupted by the shutdown.”
Those tasks fall to the National Marine Fisheries Service, a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, whose Galveston offices have been closed since the shutdown began in December. The marine fisheries service monitors red snapper quotas and conducts fish stock assessments of the species that was badly depleted in the 1980s and 1990s.
Industry’s and government’s response to that near disaster was to come up with new regulations and, ultimately, with a new management system for red snapper that places responsibility for monitoring recreational fishing under the auspices of state governments, while federal agencies will continue to oversee commercial fishing.
Ward and others, including Galveston-based commercial fisherman Buddy Guindon, have been involved in long negotiations with the federal and state governments to move the new red snapper management plan forward, a process that could be stopped in its tracks if the shutdown continues, Guindon and Ward agreed.
“I keep hearing, ‘We don’t know. We don’t know.’ It’s like the layers of an onion,” Ward said. “Before you know it, all these industries, including the seafood industry and restaurants, are going to be impacted.”
The red snapper management plan involves monitoring quotas and catches by both commercial and recreational anglers in an attempt at maintaining healthy fish populations and fair and equitable yields across the Gulf Coast, including in Texas.
The final steps in making the transition to the new plan are being taken this month. A public input session was held by the Gulf of Mexico Fishing Management Council in League City on Wednesday, and the council ultimately will make its recommendations to the National Marine Fisheries Service when the service is up and running.
If the government shutdown persists, a plan that has taken years and a mountain of government funds to implement could be indefinitely delayed.
“They’ve put together a reasonably good plan, but unless they can publish it in the Federal Register, the plan may not move forward in a timely manner,” said Guindon, whose family owns Katie’s Seafood Market in Galveston. Placement of the new plan in the Federal Register for a period of public comment is required by federal law.
Guindon supports placing regulation of the recreational red snapper harvest under the management of states but is concerned the shutdown could stall the plan, he said.
Commercial anglers could also be caught without a permit if the shutdown persists. Neither new permits nor renewals on old permits are being processed as long as the shutdown continues. Guindon could not identify anyone in the county who has been prevented from getting a permit because of the shutdown, but said no permit means you’re out of business.
Texas Department of Parks & Wildlife will be the state entity in charge of monitoring recreational fishing of red snapper if the proposed management plan goes through.
“The Gulf of Mexico Fishing Management Council is funded by the federal government and is up and running,” said Lance Robinson, deputy division director for coastal fisheries for the Texas Department of Parks & Wildlife. But the council’s final recommendations must go back to National Marine Fisheries and the U.S. Department of Commerce before the plan can be implemented.
“The shutdown prevented the council publishing notice of final action in the Federal Register at their January meeting, but they hope to do so at the April meeting,” Robinson said. “There’s still enough time to get it through and approved before the 2020 fishing season.”
If the plan isn’t approved in time for the 2020 season, management of recreational fishing of red snapper will revert to the federal government, Robinson said.
