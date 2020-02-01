Jared Gearen, center, puts a piece of Fiberglas onto a boat while picking up trash with Arthur Reyna, left, and Kyle Endres, right, during the 22nd annual Clear Creek Clean Up on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. This is the second year Gearen has volunteered to clean the creek.
Volunteers unload debris from Clear Creek onto a barge during the 22nd annual Clear Creek Clean Up on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Volunteers will gather all the trash collected over the weekend and load it onto a garbage truck next weekend.
Arthur Reyna looks into the creek to find any hidden debris during the 22nd annual Clear Creek Clean Up on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Reyna has volunteered for the clean up for three years because he wants to preserve the health of the creek.
Jared Gearen hands a crate to a volunteer while cleaning a bank of Clear Creek during the 22nd annual Clear Creek Clean Up on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Teams of people paired up with boat captains to clean the banks along the creek.
Jared Gearen wears at hat advertising his company, Coastal Junk Removal, during the 22nd annual Clear Creek Clean Up on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Gearen used his skills to help remove junk from the creek.
A boat full of volunteers cleaning up Clear Creek passes to drop off their trash during the 22nd annual Clear Creek Clean Up on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Teams of people paired up with boat captains to clean the banks along the creek.
Arthur Reyna tosses a piece of Fiberglas debris onto the boat while cleaning up Clear Creek during the 22nd annual Clear Creek Clean Up on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Volunteers will gather all the garbage collected over the weekend and bring it to land next weekend.
Jared Gearden, Arthur Reyna and Kyle Endres jump out of the boat to clean up a bank of Clear Creek in the annual Clear Creek Clean Up on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. The Clear Creek Environmental Foundation have been putting on the volunteer event for 22 years.
