GALVESTON
An island apartment complex that last month became the subject of a U.S. Department of Justice civil rights lawsuit is not listed in records of the state agency regulating compliance with accessibility rules, an agency spokeswoman said.
The Seasons Galveston Island Resort, 8100 Seawall Blvd., didn’t provide adequate features for people with disabilities, according to the Feb. 21 lawsuit.
The lawsuit names apartment management company TFT Galveston Portfolio Ltd and engineer James W. Gartrell Jr. as defendants, according to the lawsuit.
The eight buildings designed and built between 2001 and 2003 contained doors too narrow for wheelchairs and steps at exterior doors, among other features that were not in compliance with accessibility standards, according to the lawsuit.
The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation oversees accessibility features for such projects that cost more than $50,000, but the agency has no record of the Seasons Galveston Island Resort, spokeswoman Tela Mange said.
“We have no notes,” Mange said.
The agency searched its system several times, using various search criteria, but it couldn’t find a record of the apartment or Gartrell in its system, she said.
It would have been the responsibility of the owner or a representative to register the project with the state department, Mange said.
“It’s not too late for them to register the project,” Mange said.
The Elimination of Architectural Barriers law, under which these projects are regulated, became effective in 1970 and came under management of the licensing department in 1991, Mange said.
TFT Galveston attorney Edward Hartline wasn’t aware the project wasn’t registered with the state department, he said.
The project is registered with the city of Galveston, he said.
“I didn’t know that there was an additional requirement to file with the state,” Hartline said.
The justice department and Gartrell declined to comment.
Making sure building projects comply with federal accessibility standards is a job handled at the state level, rather than the city level, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The city does see proposed accessibility features, but it’s not a city responsibility to take action, Barnett said.
“It’s not really in the business of determining whether or not they meet their standards,” Barnett said. “It’s a state responsibility.”
The apartment contains eight other buildings built before a 1991 cutoff date required by the Fair Housing Act, which are not part of the lawsuit.
The company will be working with the justice department to determine next steps, Hartline said.
“We’ll address all that can be done without damaging the structure of the entire facility,” Hartline said. “We’ve never had one complaint from anyone about the facility being inaccessible.”
