GALVESTON
County commissioners on Monday pushed back against Galveston County Judge Mark Henry’s plan to cut off annual payments to three fire departments for mutual aid services.
The plan already had been formalized in the county’s budget, but four commissioners on Monday approved a budget amendment that ensured payments to fire departments in La Marque, Texas City and Galveston would continue.
Henry voted against the budget amendment, and questioned the logic of paying tax-funded fire departments for their services. Unlike volunteer fire departments that the county funds, the three municipal departments don’t have to report some information back to the county about how they fulfilled their mutual aid obligations.
“They are tax-supported, paid full-time professional fire departments,” Henry said. “I don’t see the public policy benefit in giving them money and not having them accountable to us for anything.”
The vote to approve the $67,500 budget amendment came after commissioners approved a series of payments to volunteer fire departments in the county.
The first items were a series of contract renewals for 13 volunteer fire departments, approving $22,500 payments to each of them to make “fire protection runs” into unincorporated areas of Galveston County.
The payments were approved for volunteer departments in Bayou Vista, Bacliff, Crystal Beach, Dickinson, Friendswood, Hitchcock, Jamaica Beach, Port Bolivar, San Leon, Santa Fe, Kemah, Tiki Island and High Island. The contracts were approved unanimously.
After voting for those contracts, Commissioner Ken Clark noted the municipal fire departments, including Galveston, La Marque and Texas City, were not included in the group of renewed contracts.
That was intentional, Henry said. He did not intend for the county to send payments to those three fire departments, he said. Unlike the other departments, La Marque, Texas City and Galveston have full-time staff members and are funded through city budgets.
In fact, when commissioners approved the budget on Sept. 4, the county budgeted to pay the volunteer fire departments and not the municipal departments.
Other commissioners questioned Henry’s assessment of the payments, and said the payments helped solidify mutual aid agreements among the various departments
“It builds relationships,” Clark said. He warned that withholding the money would have “unintended consequences” if the county was not going to continue to fund those departments.
Henry disagreed.
“I don’t expect the taxpayers to fund them to build relationships when they don’t have to be accountable for anything,” Henry said.
Henry’s staff pointed to a county audit that found the La Marque Fire Department had not responded to any mutual-aid calls to the county for the past two years and the Texas City Fire Department had submitted incomplete data about its mutual aid activities.
While the county money is funneled through individual contracts with county fire departments, all of the money is managed by the Galveston County Firefighters Association.
Dan Key, the president of the association, said the association reported data about mutual aid calls from all departments to the county every year.
The La Marque Fire Department responds to few mutual aid calls because of its small size, Key said. The Galveston and Texas City fire departments responded to about 150 mutual aid calls in unincorporated parts of the county during the past fiscal year, Key said.
This year wasn’t the first time Henry had proposed cutting off the municipal departments, Key said. While this year’s intervention happened later than usual, other commissioners have had to defend the payments before, Key said.
“We just kind of fight this battle with him year in and year out,” Key said.
The mutual aid payments date back to the 1990s, Key said. The agreements guarantee that municipal departments respond to calls for help in unincorporated areas, he said. The association, which negotiates the contracts, argues the annual payments should be distributed equally among departments, he said.
“We try to stay with the equal share,” he said.
Henry said he would be open to paying municipal fire departments based on a per-call rate for the number of times they respond to mutual aid calls in unincorporated parts of Galveston County.
Despite Henry’s position, commissioners voted for the budget transfer and asked the county’s finance department to bring contracts for the three left out fire departments at a future meeting.
