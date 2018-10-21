In this year’s mayoral election in League City, incumbent Pat Hallisey said he’s proven himself to be a competent leader in a city that is growing and healing from Hurricane Harvey.
His opponent, 26-year-old Sebastian Lofaro, said it’s time for the city to look to younger leaders with a vision for the future.
Voters on Nov. 6 will decide which of them will be mayor.
In the first city election season since Hurricane Harvey damaged thousands of homes in League City in August 2017, both Lofaro and Hallisey said drainage projects, water issues, traffic and economic development are going to be top priorities for the city council over the next council term.
Hallisey, 68, has worked to position the city to get to a point where it can begin major drainage projects — with the help and cooperation of other local cities, he said. A regional approach to flood control will take longer to begin, but will ultimately be more effective in stopping flooding, he said.
The lack of movement on any major flood protection projects since Harvey has frustrated some in the city, he said. But he defended the work and studies that the city has done so far.
“We’re moving forward as expeditiously and consciously as we can,” Hallisey said. “We just cannot spend taxpayers’ money just because we think it will work. We have to base it on some level of facts.”
Despite suffering a heart attack after the hurricane and undergoing amputation of a leg related to the heart attack, Hallisey said he was prepared and able to continue representing the city. In two years in office, he said he’s returned civility and stability to the League City Council, which has sometimes had members engaged in bitter political and personal fights.
“We’re keeping the same course,” Hallisey said. “We’ve made the decisions necessary to settle the city down so it can grow, and we’re doing that.”
Lofaro, a self-employed software engineer, on Friday positioned himself as a young person that is the kind of leader that League City needs as its population continues to boom.
As mayor, he said he would advocate for improving the city’s digital infrastructure. The city should do more to try to attract mid-sized tech companies, rather than retail businesses, he said.
“We need more, higher-paying office jobs,” he said. “Those employers are kind of a self-sustaining ecosystem.”
The key of driving tech jobs in League City would be improving the city’s internet infrastructure, he said. League City last year submitted a bid to be the home of Amazon’s new second headquarters, but was rejected because of its lack of public transportation and its technological shortcomings, Amazon said.
The two men have significantly disparate resumes. Hallisey is a two-time mayor who was last elected in 2016, and has been active in local politics for years. Lofaro has never held public office. He was appointed to the city’s park board by Hallisey is 2016, but resigned that position when he announced his bid for mayor. He’s also a volunteer firefighter.
Lofaro was a last-minute addition to the mayoral ballot. He turned in his application for candidacy shortly before the application window closed in August, and said at the time he simply wanted to give League City voters a choice of candidates, rather than let Hallisey run unopposed.
He wants to be treated as a serious candidate, he said.
“I have gotten a ton of love and support from a ton a people,” he said “That really motivates you to keep going on.”
If elected, Lofaro would be the youngest person ever to be mayor of League City. In an interview, he repeatedly said that voters shouldn’t overestimate the power and role of the mayor’s position in League City, which uses a city manager form of government.
Voters should consider whether he’s qualified to be a city council member, with the ability to run a council meeting, he said.
“I would not be running for mayor were it not for the form of government that we have,” he said. “If we had a strong-mayor form of government, I would feel that is beyond the scope of what I am capable of handling at the moment.”
He also said he would close the mayor’s office inside city hall, calling the room unnecessary because of the mayor’s limited role in running the city.
Hallisey in the past supported changing the city to a strong-mayor form of government, but said that’s not on his agenda if he’s re-elected. He agreed the mayor’s powers are limited under the current form of government, but still thought there are important, behind-the-scenes roles the mayor could play.
“Do I think he has the life experience to lead a city of 100,000? I don’t think so,” Hallisey said. “The mayor is the face of the city. He works on keeping relationships with our Congressional delegation, our state legislative delegation. I don’t see it as my role to run the day-to-day. I can absolutely guarantee that I do not do that.”
