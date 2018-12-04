In observance of the National Day of Mourning in honor of former President George H. W. Bush, all offices and departments in Galveston County will be closed Wednesday.
Gov. Greg Abbott signed an official proclamation honoring Bush's life and work, and declared an Official Day of Mourning in the State of Texas.
The governor has ordered the closure of state offices to allow employees to attend memorial services and pay respects.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.