GALVESTON
Both the executive director and controller of Galveston’s Park Board of Trustees will get raises in the next year after annual evaluations with the board Thursday.
Trustees unanimously agreed to a 5 percent merit raise for Executive Director Kelly de Schaun and a 3 percent raise for Controller Michael Moser. The board reviews the director, controller and outside legal counsel each year before planning the next fiscal year budget.
The increases will change de Schaun’s yearly salary from $179,423 to $188,457 and Moser’s from $147,888 to $152,324, according to the park board.
De Schaun was hired in 2011 as executive director of the park board and oversees administration of the properties and programs under the control of the board. De Schaun has improved the management of the park board and cultivated a talented staff, trustees said. Tourism has also greatly improved since 2011, said Joyce Calver-McLean, board chairwoman.
“She’s doing very well,” McLean said. “There are so many areas that are part of this evaluation, but I think that overall the management and growth of the organization she has excelled in.”
“She runs a highly efficient, award-winning organization,” McLean said.
The park board has had many accomplishments during recent years, de Schaun said. In the next year, some of the top priorities for the administration will be extending and improving the beach-building program, and positioning Galveston as a national destination, de Schaun said.
“We plan to continue to seek out and secure funding sources so we can introduce new nourishment projects along the island’s beaches,” de Schaun said.
“Another priority is to continue to position Galveston as a national destination by broadening our marketing efforts and emphasizing Galveston’s historic and cultural offerings and family attractions.”
