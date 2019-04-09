Former owners of a house in the Mar Bella subdivision in League City are suing developers asserting the structure was so defective they had to sell it at a loss.
Houston-based Christopher Martin filed the lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of Jordan and Natalie Faust, of League City, in the 56th District Court against Taylor Morrison of Texas and Taylor Woodrow Communities — League City LTD, seeking between $200,000 and $1 million in damages.
Monday’s filing isn’t the first time the developers have faced lawsuits claiming houses they built were defective.
Houston attorney Dax Faubus represents several plaintiffs against the developers in separate active lawsuits in Galveston County.
Essentially, the developers built houses in the subdivision with faulty air-conditioning systems and other defects that allowed mold infestations to grow, Monday’s complaint asserts.
The Fausts bought a house in December 2014 that quickly developed problems with mold, according to the lawsuit.
The couple informed Taylor Morrison, which tried to remedy the defects, but failed, according to the lawsuit.
The Fausts in 2018 sold the house below market value because of concern for their children’s health, the lawsuit asserts.
The defendants had not yet responded to the lawsuit by deadline Monday, court records show.
MOTION FOR SUMMARY JUDGMENT
A hearing is tentatively set for May in a longstanding lawsuit involving a Harris County man seeking to get out of a partnership that owns two game rooms, asserting, among other things, that a public employee of either Hitchcock or county government is aiding the other two owners in operating an illegal gambling parlor.
Galveston attorney Robert Booth, representing one of the defendants — Sarwar Jawad — on April 3 filed a motion for summary judgment in the case, asking Judge Jared Robinson to dismiss the case against him because a court can’t enforce an agreement to accomplish an illegal act.
The same day, Booth also filed a motion to quash an oral deposition of Sarwar until the court hears the motion for summary judgment, court records show.
“Sarwar would be taking the Fifth Amendment to any questions regarding illegal activities involving the game room activities,” the motion asserts.
Booth previously represented all the defendants in the case — Sarwar, Creative Establishment, Zeeshan Rajpute and a Joe Doe employee of either Galveston County or the city of Hitchcock — but now only represents Sarwar, court records show.
An attorney representing Muhammad Zubair Safdar had previously filed suit against the group, seeking between $100,000 and $500,000 and asking to get out of a partnership that owns two game rooms, asserting that a public employee of either the city or county government is aiding the other two owners in operating an illegal gambling parlor.
Texas outlaws gambling and electronic gambling devices, but allows an exemption for businesses that offer small non-cash prizes, limited to $5 or 10 times the cost of playing the game, whichever is smaller.
The hearing is tentatively set for May 28, court records show.
OVER-SERVING LAWSUIT
The family of a Galveston County man who died in 2017 after crashing his motorcycle on League City Parkway is suing two bars, asserting they served him too much alcohol, which led to his death.
Houston-based attorney Spencer Markle filed the lawsuit April 4 in the 405th District Court on behalf of Jacob and Justin Rogers, surviving sons of Shawn Michael Rogers, against Dalfin Inc. doing business as Molly’s Pub, John Doe 1 and 2, Edward Finnerty doing business as Molly’s Pub, La Brisa doing business as La Brisa Mexican Bar & Grill, Mike Daly individually doing business as Molly’s Pub and Blake, Amanda and Darwin Wilson, all doing business as La Brisa Mexican Bar & Grill.
Shawn Rogers in October 2017 visited Molly’s Pub in Kemah and drank numerous alcoholic beverages before staggering out and continuing on to La Brisa Mexican Bar & Grill, the lawsuit asserts.
“In a highly intoxicated state, decedent was traveling on League City Parkway at a high speed, he lost control due to his intoxication and crashed his motorcycle,” the lawsuit asserts.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages. The defendants have not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
