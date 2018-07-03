GALVESTON
In an uncommon move for a vandalism case, police detectives have been assigned to investigate who punctured the tires of more than 60 vehicles in a Galveston neighborhood over the weekend.
The assignment of detectives to the case was warranted because of the sheer amount of destruction, officials said.
Early Saturday morning, 66 cars were vandalized in a 56-block area between Avenue K, Avenue N, 32nd Street and 46th Street, Galveston Police Capt. Josh Schirard said.
No one had been arrested for vandalism as of Monday, Schirard said. Police detectives were canvassing the area on Monday morning, trying to collect security camera video and find witnesses, he said.
It’s not clear whether it was one person who inflicted the damage, or a group of people, Schirard said.
Police have investigated tire-puncture vandalism before, he said. But the scale of Saturday’s incident was greater than anything in recent memory.
“This is felony-level criminal mischief,” Schirard said. “People could go to prison for this.”
Residents of the neighborhoods where the vandalism took place said it’s an unusual occurrence for the working-class area.
“There’s not even been any car break-ins,” said Juan Pineda, who lives near the intersection Avenue M and 41st Street. Pineda posted a video of the damages to his vehicles on Facebook, and said he was offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest of the vandals.
He said the damage to his vehicles might cost him up to $2,000. The vandals damaged his commercial work vehicles, and a 1997 Chevrolet pickup he’s restoring for his son. It appeared that whoever stabbed the tires put three or four holes into each one to make sure the job was done, he said.
“It’s just sad that they’d do this to people,” Pineda said.
(4) comments
No probation on this one. Lock them up and a lesson will be learned.
And fine them ten times the value of repairs.
Most people who do this sort of thing come from troubled backgrounds. Since they didn't harm anyone physically we should just council them and let them go. Surly a good scolding is enough punishment.
I hope they are able to catch the individual or individuals, this type of crime is un defensible. The people affected had to spend their money to repair the damage, most just don't have that kind of extra money just sitting around in case of vandalism. Sad what society has become, this type of anger or felony mischief only leads to larger criminal activity or conduct.
