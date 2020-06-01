Monday marked the first day of Atlantic hurricane season and, with it, officials with the National Weather Service in League City already are watching a system that could have implications for Galveston County.
Officials at the National Hurricane Center give the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda an 80 percent chance of reforming into a potential disturbance over the next 48 hours, said Tim Cady, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in League City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.