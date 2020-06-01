Monday marked the first day of Atlantic hurricane season and, with it, officials with the National Weather Service in League City already are watching a system that could have implications for Galveston County.

Officials at the National Hurricane Center give the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda an 80 percent chance of reforming into a potential disturbance over the next 48 hours, said Tim Cady, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in League City.

Matt deGrood: 409-683-5230; matt.degrood@galvnews.com

