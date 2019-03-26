A Galveston woman has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for setting her ex-boyfriend on fire in 2017.
Nancy Ruth Allen, 51, on Monday pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault of a date or family member with a weapon and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, court records show.
Allen turned herself into police in December 2017 shortly after investigators said they were searching for her in connection with setting a man afire back in November.
Emergency responders were called about 6 a.m. to the 500 block of 21st Street by a person who said he had just been set ablaze.
After rushing the man to the hospital, police said they were searching for Allen in connection with the incident. Several days later, she called police and turned herself in, officials said.
The man told police he had been in his apartment when the electricity went out. When he went outside to check the circuit breaker, Allen set the man on fire by throwing some sort of substance on him, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The man told police several times he was on fire and in pain during the 911 call, according to the affidavit.
Responders found a man with burns on his hands and face. When they arrive, his clothes were still aflame.
Police accused Allen of throwing a flammable material on the man and setting him on fire, police said.
Officers found a fuel-soaked rag, burned clothing and a charred and broken lighter at the scene, according to the affidavit.
Allen and the 46-year-old victim had dated about six years before the incident, but broke up after less than a year together, according to the affidavit.
The two had been arguing earlier in the evening before the man’s electricity was shut off, according to the affidavit.
Police also found several recent police reports regarding previous incidents between the man and Allen that resembled November attack, according to the affidavit.
On May 7, 2017, a circuit breaker at the man’s apartment had been switched off three times, according to the affidavit. according the the affidavit. When he went outside to check on it for the third time, Allen assaulted him, according to the affidavit.
Allen subsequently pleaded no contest to a charge of assault causing bodily injury for that incident and was sentenced on June 9 to 94 days in county jail, court records show.
Another police report noted that Allen had poured lighter fluid on the man and said, “I’m going to douse you” during a previous argument, according to the affidavit.
