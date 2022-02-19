Dayna Lowke watches the approaching George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Award Honoree Parade from her Classic Airstream on Mechanic Street in Galveston on Friday, Feb. 1, 2022. The iconic travel trailers lined the street as part of an Airstream rally for the first weekend of Mardi Gras.
Maxi Millican, from Burleson, Texas, watches Mardi Gras revelers pass from the doorway of her 27-foot International Airstream on Mechanic Street in Galveston on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Millican and other Airstream owners lined the street as part of a rally during the first weekend of Mardi Gras.
Historic buildings on Mechanic Street in Galveston are reflected on the side of an Airstream on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. About 50 Airstream owners parked their iconic, silver travel trailers along a portion of the Mardi Gras parade route for the inaugural Streamin’ on the Strand rally.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Heather Molandes and Martha Anderson make their way along an Airstream-lined Mechanic Street in Galveston on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, before the Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade at Mardi Gras.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
The Powell Mardi Gras Arch is reflected in the window of Amy and Mike Ruegsegger’s Basecamp Airstream on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The couple from Minnesota are part of the Airstream rally at Mardi Gras.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Mardi Gras revelers pause in the middle of an Airstream-lined Mechanic Street in Galveston on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Mardi Gras revelers walk past decorated Airstreams on Mechanic Street in Galveston on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, as the first weekend of the pre-Lenten festivities gets underway.
