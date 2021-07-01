Hundreds gathered at dusk in front of Ball High School on Thursday night to mourn the death and celebrate the life of longtime Galveston Independent School District teacher Desiree Hartnett.
The crowd lit candles, sang songs and recounted stories of Hartnett’s love of her family and students, as well as her dedication to education.
