HITCHCOCK
The city commission preliminarily passed new rules Monday aimed at reducing the number of game room licenses in part by making it more expensive to operate gaming machines in the city.
The first ordinance would increase the price of annual operating licenses on gaming machines from $400 to $1,500 per machine.
The second ordinance would reduce the number of licenses the city issues for game rooms to operate from 14 to eight. Current license holders would be able to renew their licenses, but could not transfer them to new owners.
The two ordinances approved Monday would have to pass another vote to become law.
The city’s annual game room licenses expire Sept. 31.
The new policy is expected over time to reduce the number of game rooms operating in the city, said Joe Wood, director of planning and zoning.
Hitchcock Mayor Dorothy Childress was not available to be interviewed Tuesday, she said through a representative.
The council voted unanimously to decrease the number of licenses, but had a split vote on increasing the fees. Commissioner Monica Cantrell voted against that proposal. On Tuesday, she said she supported a decrease in the number of game rooms in the city, but felt the fee increase unduly punished the people who owned the businesses.
“I think lowering the number is a good thing because it’s more manageable for our police department,” she said. The fees, however, “just don’t feel like it’s fair to the businesses.”
Game rooms are a divisive topic in Hitchcock. Annual fees paid by game room operators account for $400,000 annually, about 8.6 percent of the city’s budget. Hitchcock is cash strapped, and is trying to find ways to address a $900,000 budget deficit going into the new fiscal year.
But while game rooms can be operated legally under state law, law enforcement officials say they typically aren’t and argue the game rooms are public nuisances that attract other types of crime and undesirable behavior.
Just last month, three men were arrested after they tried to rob a game room on Wallace Avenue. The men were stopped by a Galveston County Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot out the tires of their getaway car as they tried to flee.
The city has closed game rooms that are licensed but are later found to be violating anti-gambling laws by making cash payouts or breaking other rules. Frequently, however, those businesses are reopened under different names in the same location, officials said.
Texas outlaws gambling and electronic gambling devices, but allows an exemption for businesses that offer a small non-cash prize, limited to $5 or 10 times the cost of playing the game, whichever is smaller.
The proposed new laws could prevent some businesses that are shut down from obtaining new licenses because of the cap.
The city took a winding path to get to the new regulations. In 2016, the commission put a two-year moratorium on issuing new game room licenses, in the hope of reducing the number of game rooms operating in the city.
Last August, however, the commission moved to set its cap on licenses to 14, a number greater than the number of game rooms operating in the city at the time.
The commission will vote a second and final time on the new rules at its meeting on July 16.
