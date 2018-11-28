DICKINSON
A radical shakeup of executive leadership at the Dickinson Economic Development Corp. over the past six months won’t hinder plans for a 40,000-square-foot public market, board members and officials said.
Since June, Dickinson Economic Development Corp. CEO Dan Redd, Director Angela Forbes and Project Manager Jodi Montemayor all resigned from their positions. But the turnover doesn’t signal trouble for the $12 million Gulf Coast Public Market, the economic development corporation’s flagship project, officials said.
“The council’s most recent direction was to proceed as usual,” said Chris Heard, Dickinson city manager and a member on the economic development corporation’s board of directors. “Obviously, this has been a bit of a restart for the EDC, but it’s moving forward on the market like it always has been.”
“We will continue on,” wrote Mayor Julie Masters in a message to The Daily News. “I will still work with prospective developers as I have in the past and inquiries will be handled by appropriate staff.”
The city is looking for a new executive director to take over leadership at the Dickinson Economic Development Corp., Masters said.
Dickinson’s public market plans, which have been in the works since 2015, are modeled after Pike Place Market in Seattle. Pike Place reopened in the 1970s and its popularity has spurred more than 300 similarly designed public markets to open around the country. The Dickinson Economic Development Corp. plans to break ground on the project “early next year,” board member Robert Donley said.
The recent turnover, which besides Redd, Forbes and Montemayor also included board members Chris Tucker and Libby Marino, as well as board President Darrel Carney, is part of a recent push from the city to have more authority over the development corporation’s decisions, Carney said.
“There were several issues with the city council feeling there were some personnel issues,” he said. “They felt the board wasn’t doing what they wanted them to do and the EDC board serves at the pleasure of the council. That’s just a reality of how those things run. I don’t think it had anything to do with city council members not liking the project or the efforts being made; they just were never real comfortable with the EDC having separate employees from the city.”
Indeed, a two-year-old agreement between the city and the development corporation was rewritten at the most recent Dickinson City Council meeting this month, Heard pointed out. The new agreement will require future hires for the corporation be employed by the city, as opposed to the economic development corporation itself.
“The previous one was poorly written,” he said. “It didn’t describe the roles and responsibilities of the EDC as specifically as it could have and we feel bylaws are a better way to articulate the roles.”
“The EDC Board will handle most of their business unless they need city regulatory information,” Masters said.
Still, there are some former economic development corporation employees who don’t have as much confidence in the direction the city is taking with the market.
Forbes, who the city paid $39,720.59 as part of a severance package, according to a separation agreement that was finalized last week, said the employees who knew the most about the public market project are no longer employed.
“Everyone that knows anything about it is gone,” she said. “The city has had little to do with the project, and there definitely has been some concern about it getting finished. But, hopefully, they’ll hire someone who can get it finished.
Redd, who resigned from his role as CEO of the corporation this summer, has separate concerns. The city is focused too much on that project, at the expense of pursuing other economic opportunities, he said.
“That public market may work,” he said. “But from what I saw, the amount of money it was going to take to get it up and get it started, I’m just not convinced that money is there. I’ve been in in economic development for more than a decade and I was always used to chasing smoke stacks — bringing in new business. But for the city, everything is 100 percent for the public market.”
