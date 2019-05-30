With hurricane season upon us, volunteers in the Medical Reserve Corps of the Galveston County Health District are gearing up to respond to calamities such as storms, while carrying on duties they perform all year in the interest of public health.
The corps is part of a nationwide network of similar groups formed by the federal government after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington D.C., said Richard Pierce, the health district’s training director and volunteer coordinator for the program.
“The government set up a strategic national stockpile of medical supplies in warehouses throughout the United States,” Pierce said. “Volunteers are trained to respond to any type of public health emergency or terrorist attack.”
In an anthrax attack, for example, Medical Reserve Corps volunteers would be mobilized by health departments to distribute antibiotics to residents of the entire county.
With about 280 volunteers, the Galveston County corps was recently honored with the Resiliency and Preparedness Award by the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services for activities during 2018 helping local communities prepare for disaster.
The corps’ regular activities give volunteers a sense of community connection, of something to belong to that can be really big, Pierce said. And though many volunteers are active or retired medical personnel, it’s not required that they be.
“During Hurricane Harvey, when roads in the county were flooded, we needed somebody who could get us around,” he said. “We got a truck driver who picked up nurses to bring them to where they’re needed.”
After Harvey, the corps mobilized to get residents of Galveston County vaccinated for tetanus, said county Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Tyler Tipton.
“People were wading through high water, not knowing what’s in the water,” Tipton said. “Typically, you get a tetanus shot every 10 years, then boosters when needed, but a lot of people don’t know when they last got a tetanus shot. We offered it to anybody and everybody that felt they needed it.”
Under the leadership of Pierce and Tipton, the Medical Reserve Corps meets regularly for training sessions and can be found at many community gatherings, like Texas City’s Movie on the Dike night, a good opportunity to hand out water and bug spray and raise public awareness of mosquito-borne illnesses such as the Zika and West Nile viruses, they said.
Volunteer Juanita Norton, a registered nurse at the University of Texas Medical Branch and a member of the corps, said she enjoyed the opportunities to be out in the community.
“We have monthly meetings to learn new skills and talk about things,” she said. “Last year, we did hurricane preparedness events, handing out flashlights and pamphlets on how to be prepared.”
Recently, Norton participated in the corps’ outreach on the anniversary of the May 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School, handing out water and supplies and offering support. Next week will be the corps’ first 2019 hurricane season outreach event. She and other volunteers have been busy learning how to set up a command center and the framework for mobilizing during a hurricane.
Volunteer Scott Kessler, an Army veteran living in Santa Fe, has served the corps for five years, helping Pierce teach classes and volunteering in the community, he said.
“I like the idea of getting out when others won’t and doing a job that others won’t or can’t do,” Kessler said.
During Harvey, Kessler already was pulling people out of their houses in his Santa Fe neighborhood and had gone out for high-water rescues with volunteer firemen from the Santa Fe station when Pierce picked him up to help set up a shelter.
Within 48 hours, with residents already pouring in, the corps, along with some county officials and a congressman, had cots set up, a Salvation Army truck on location bringing in food, and an 18-wheeler that brought in a generator to provide air-conditioning for the old Hitchcock school gym.
Then Kessler went out with one of the health district nurses, in a National Guard military vehicle, to 23 different shelters around the county, to provide emergency care for people displaced from their homes, he said.
“I pretty much stayed in the field for two weeks,” Kessler said. After the flood waters went down, there was still a lot of work to be done at distribution centers, dropping off food and water in isolated neighborhoods in Dickinson and surrounding communities.
“I enjoy being able to help people at their worst time,” Kessler said. “It’s nice to come into a chaotic situation and to be able to think clearly and function and take care of whoever needs taking care of.”
