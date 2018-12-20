A quick look at the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade ratings for 2018 shows University of Texas Medical Branch down two letter grades — from A to C — compared to the last time it was rated.
The medical branch rating showed below average scores in areas such as hand-washing procedure and the incidence of MRSA, a contagious staph bacteria that’s resistant to antibiotics.
Leapfrog, a nonprofit watchdog group, conducts surveys and research into hospital safety practices twice a year tracking errors, injuries, accidents and infections at about half the hospitals in the United States.
Of the 20 hospitals ranked within a 50-mile area surrounding area code 77551, eight received C ratings, five received Bs and seven received As overall, based on information gathered in five areas: infections, problems with surgery, practices to prevent errors, safety problems and doctors, nurses and staff.
Although it’s easy to find results on the Leapfrog web site, analyzing those results and comparing them to multiple other rankings that hospitals receive annually isn’t quite so simple.
For example, just a few months ago, the medical branch was ranked fourth out of 100 academic medical centers in the country in the Vizient Quality and Accountability Study. A look at that rating doesn’t paint a picture of an average or C-rated hospital.
Two other prominent ratings, The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services study and U.S. News and World Report’s Best Hospitals ranking, use some of the same criteria and some different criteria to come to conclusions that may or may not agree with Leapfrog and Vizient ratings, making the picture even fuzzier.
A Journal of the American Medical Association article in 2016 concluded “there is virtually no agreement among the rating systems in identifying ‘better’ and ‘worse’ hospitals.”
“Hospital ratings systems offer conflicting information, as they rarely agree on which hospitals are top performers and which are poor performers,” said the article’s co-authors, Drs. Karl Bilimoria and Cynthia Barnard.
Dr. Gulshan Sharma, vice president and clinical innovation officer at the University of Texas Medical Branch, concurred that the ratings can be confusing to consumers but said they are nonetheless good quality control and teaching tools for medical centers.
“You almost need a PhD to understand the methodology of these different studies,” Sharma said. “We take patient quality of care and safety very seriously at UTMB, and I think these ratings systems are helpful, depending on how you use them.”
For Sharma, the Vizient Quality and Accountability ranking was a more useful tool for the medical branch, because it compared academic medical centers to other academic medical centers, oranges to oranges.
But not all hospitals are created equal or even serve similar purposes, and thus, when ranked together, may not appear exactly as they seem.
Take, for example, that incidence of MRSA score in which the best-rated hospitals scored 0, the medical branch scored 1.232, the average score of hospitals ranked was .881 and the worst was 3.383.
Not a bad score, Sharma said, for a hospital that serves special populations, including inmates from the Texas Department of Corrections, a population much more likely to be colonized with the staph bacteria than a general patient population, not necessarily because of conditions at the hospital that might allow the bacteria to proliferate, but because of exposure before being hospitalized.
That distinction and many others don’t figure into the broad data that translates to Leapfrog’s letter grades, Sharma said.
Still, the scores from the various rankings are important.
“I’m not criticizing any ranking,” he said. “They’re important for hospitals to use to improve in areas where they need improvement. The position our institution is taking is that we will participate fully and we will be fully transparent about the results.”
