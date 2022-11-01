LEAGUE CITY
Candidates for League City council Position 3 are vying to carry out the rest of Councilman Larry Millican’s term.
Millican, who was elected to Position 3 with more than 58 percent of the vote in a three-way race in November 2016, announced in July he was stepping down this year. His four-year term was set to expire in November 2024.
Candidates hoping to replace Millican detailed their campaign plans for the city in a candidate forum Oct. 19.
Running for Position 3 are Tom Crews, Chris Dodson and Brian Hanby.
Crews, originally from Alabama, brings a “wealth of knowledge” to the table for council position 3, he said at the forum.
Crews, who couldn’t be reached for comment, has served as the chair of the League City Finance Committee for two years. He has worked as a certified public accountant for more than 20 years, and has been operating an accounting firm with his wife in League City for nine years.
“I think when it comes to finances, the city is in good shape,” Crews said at the forum.
Crews hopes to address flood mitigation in the city and maintain infrastructure and strong home values, he said.
“We are still working on the repairs that need to be made, we need to make sure our properties do not devalue and our home values do not drop,” Crews said, referring to Hurricane Harvey, which badly flooded League City in August 2017.
“Let’s keep what we have in good shape while still moving forward,” Crews said.
Dodson, who has lived in League City for seven years, prioritizes economic growth, a low tax rate, family values, public safety, infrastructure and small businesses, he said.
“My knowledge in construction and project management would help with the economic side and bring the correct economic commercial developments to League City that would help keep our taxes low that we need,” Dodson said in an interview with The Daily News.
Dodson was the vice president of his homeowners association for a little more than three years and eventually stepped down to run for city council. Dodson has worked in the community police program in League City and has a strong background in construction, he said.
“To me, the atmosphere and the people are my favorite things about League City,” Dodson said.
Dodson hopes to contribute to the continued growth of the city, while preventing the city from turning into a “concrete jungle,” he said.
Dodson also hopes to bring in more family attractions to the city, he said.
“I am a kid at heart,” Dodson said.
Project manager, web developer and consultant, Hanby has worked in information technology and aerospace for 25 years.
“As I move through the streets in the historic district, I feel a peace that comes from being home,” Hanby said. “Nearly every corner is fixed in my mind as a place where I shared pleasant times with friends and family. I hope to participate in programs that ensure future generations will likewise remember this place fondly.”
Hanby intends to focus on existing bond programs and confirm that projects are executing as expected, on-time and on-budget.
“I am a lifelong League city resident,” Hanby said at the forum. “My family has been around since the 1930s.”
Hanby has expressed concern with prioritizing staff retention and maintaining existing infrastructure.
“I am looking for stability and predictability,” he said at the forum.
“I understand that all anyone really wants are competent and ethical leaders working together in a way that best serves the public interest,” Hanby said. “I’m committed to those values.”
