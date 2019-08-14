TEXAS CITY
Marvin Lee Bookman, 57, died in May 2018 because of a tear in his aorta brought on by blunt force injuries caused by being hit by a car, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office. Thaddeus Kirk, 56, was arrested and charged shortly after in connection to his death.
Police investigators allege it was dispute between neighbors that went wrong.
But Kirk’s defense attorneys, in the third day of his trial, were arguing Bookman had been trying to commit suicide and Kirk hadn’t deliberately run over him.
Defense attorney Mark Stevens declined to discuss his strategy during the trial.
But on Wednesday, Stevens questioned a Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office investigator about categories of death and Bookman’s toxicology results.
“Do you have a way of categorizing suicides by another person, but that have been invited?” he asked.
Kirk was charged with murder in 2018 in connection with the death of Bookman, who was struck by a truck in the 1100 block of Texas Avenue in Texas City, police said. Kirk at the time told police he hadn’t intentionally run over Bookman.
Bookman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The medical examiner’s office eventually ruled Bookman’s death a homicide, which only means that it was caused by someone else, Ami Murphy, an investigator with the office, testified Wednesday.
If investigators had reason to believe the person might have been trying to commit suicide, they could have ruled the cause of death as undetermined, Murphy testified.
But when Stevens asked whether investigators knew that witnesses had said Bookman shouted at Kirk to kill him, Murphy testified the office didn’t know that.
And, in response to another question from Stevens, Murphy also testified that Bookman’s toxicology results came back positive for cocaine and that he had a blood alcohol content almost twice the legal limit.
“Might suicidal behavior be a side effect of that?” Stevens asked.
Murphy told the jury the combination might make someone reckless, but that investigators can’t base their findings on just that possibility.
A witness told police Kirk had complained about Bookman’s relatives blocking the driveway to his home and that he had been angry and threatened to kill Bookman, according to a probable cause affidavit.
As the trial winds its way to deliberations, officials have removed Kirk’s case from the online court records website.
The trial continues Thursday in the 122nd District Court.
