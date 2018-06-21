TEXAS CITY
An $8.1 million rehabilitation of Fourth and Fifth avenues is a critical project because of the roadway’s proximity to nearby refineries, officials said.
Texas City commissioners on Wednesday night approved submitting an application for a revamp of Fourth and Fifth avenues south from state Highway 146 to Loop 197 South to get funding support from the Houston-Galveston Area Council.
The Houston-Galveston Area Council is updating its Transportation Improvement Program for 2019-2022. The transportation council is selecting projects to be included in the program.
This corridor provides access to the petrochemical plants to the south of Texas City. Heavy truck traffic, deteriorating road conditions and limited right of way create unsafe driving conditions, officials said. The rehabilitation project would revamp the area’s aged roadway and improve the right of way, officials said.
The total cost, including construction, design and federal management, is $8.1 million, officials said.
The city’s share, which includes a percentage of the construction and all the design services, is estimated to be $2.2 million. The city also will apply for discretionary grant funding to complete its share of the project, officials said.
This area of the city needs assistance, Commissioner Bruce Clawson said.
“It’s a heavily used corridor,” he said. “Tons of vehicles move up and down that street, so it’s important to us. It’s a tough road.”
The application process for the project’s entry into the transportation council’s 2019-2022 plan should be about six months, Clawson said.
There’s a lot of heavy traffic at this corridor and it’s been in need of repairs, Mayor pro tem Phil Roberts said.
“It’s really overdue in getting this work done,” he said. “We are pleased to move forward with these much needed repairs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.