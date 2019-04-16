The City of Texas City commemorated the 72nd anniversary of the 1947 Texas City Disaster with a solemn ceremony Tuesday at Memorial Park in Texas City.

The disaster occurred when a fire aboard the SS Grandcamp, moored at the Port of Texas City, caused more than 2,000 tons of ammonium nitrate aboard the ship to detonate. The resulting chain reaction of explosions leveled much of the city, killed hundreds of people including all but one of the city’s firefighters and is, to this day, the deadliest industrial accident in United States history.

Survivors of the disaster attend the memorial each year to honor the dead and share stories of the fateful day.

— Stuart Villanueva

Locations

Photojournalist

Stuart joined The Daily News in 2014.

