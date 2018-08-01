Texas Department of Transportation officials this week signed off on an agreement to upgrade the maximum allowable weight on the aging Pelican Island Bridge from 38 tons to 40 tons, a spokesman said.
Investigators completed a study that showed increasing the weight limit wouldn’t compromise the aging bridge, said Danny Perez, spokesman for the department.
Department officials approved giving Galveston County Navigation District No. 1 the authority to raise the weight limits after receiving a request from the county, Perez said. The navigation district owns and manages the Pelican Island Bridge.
Port of Galveston officials Tuesday praised the decision, which could change the short-term future of development on the island, they said.
Department officials are working to change the signs showing the new limit, said Ted O’Rourke, chairman of the port’s governing board.
O’Rourke led the effort to get the new rating, Port Director Rodger Rees said.
“I’ve got to give full credit to Ted for pushing until we got this done,” he said.
The Pelican Island Bridge, built in 1958, is in need of expensive and extensive repairs.
County commissioners are spearheading a $91 million project to build a new vehicular bridge between Galveston and Pelican Island, which could be an economic development opportunity for the area.
Port officials for months have contemplated the possibility of moving Del Monte Fresh Produce operations from its home at piers 16-18 to Pelican Island, but weight limits on the bridge stalled the move.
The proposed new bridge would be built to the west of the existing Pelican Island bridge. A new bridge would lead to a new road that goes to the north of the Texas A&M University at Galveston campus on Pelican Island to avoid traffic on campus.
The proposed bridge would be 75 feet high and boats and ships would be able to pass under it. Unlike the existing bridge, it won’t be a drawbridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.