GALVESTON

The Mardi Gras contract with Yaga’s Entertainment that the Galveston City Council is set to vote on this week has a few notable changes aimed at easing frustrations some downtown merchants raised about the popular festival.

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Don Schlessinger

How many bids has the city received regarding this contract or does that matter? How much will Mardi Gras cost property tax paying Galvestonians? What kind of discount will tax paying Galvestonians financially supporting Mardi Gras receive if they attend the party on the Strand?

Report Add Reply
Phill Sean

How can the city legally grant Mike Dean the sole power to refuse taxpaying residents from enjoying downtown restaurants, shops and bars for free? Everyone must pay Mike Dean from a contract? It's unethical of any council person to give Dean ownership of city streets for his private benefit. Let us see who the shady council members are. Dean said he controls council. How much does he make?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription