A greyhound protection group has made a formal request to the Texas Racing Commission for an investigation into the deaths of four greyhounds during Gulf Greyhound Park’s most recent racing season that ran from December 2018 through February.
Carey Theil, executive director of Grey2K USA, a Massachusetts-based group working to abolish greyhound racing, said reports showed 43 injuries among dogs at the La Marque race track, including 11 dogs that suffered broken legs and four that died, an increase in the total number of injuries, broken legs and fatalities over the 2017-18 season, by Theil’s calculations.
Of particular concern was the death of a greyhound named Pizza Man Dan, who was put down after he suffered a laceration of the tongue. The injury report obtained from the Texas Racing Commission indicated the injury was discovered after the kennel master heard “an excruciating scream from the dog” and found the dog bleeding profusely with his tongue. The report said that “blood was everywhere in the cage” and “repair was not possible at the track due to extensive damage.”
That was the first time in many years of monitoring injuries to greyhounds that Theil had been aware of a tongue laceration leading to an animal’s death, he said.
If it was not possible to treat the animal at the track, it should have been taken to an emergency veterinary clinic in the area, he said.
Pizza Man Dan was in a lockout cage when the incident occurred. Theil requested an investigation into the dog’s death and the deaths of three other greyhounds at the Gulf Greyhound Park this winter. It appears the other animals were put down after breaking legs, he said.
David Peck, president of the Texas Greyhound Association, a group that represents breeders and owners, said his organization has received injury reports from the commission as well, obtained by filing a public records request, and he also is concerned about what he has learned.
“Last year, we thought the number of injuries at Gulf was too high and we think it’s too high this year,” Peck said. “We take this kind of stuff very seriously. One of the dogs that died is one I sold to someone, so I’m definitely looking into it.”
The greyhound association has offered to set up an injury fund to pay for treatment of any animal injured at the track, but Gulf Greyhound Park has declined to participate.
“We don’t want to see any dogs euthanized. Period,” he said. “We’d be more than willing to pay for treatment.”
Both Peck and Theil acknowledged that from time to time, there are extreme cases in which a dog has to be put down, but that should be the rare exception, they said.
A spokesman for the Texas Racing Commission acknowledged the commission has received the request for investigation into the deaths, but could not comment at this time.
Gulf Greyhound Park officials couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
In his letter, Theil argued the track and owners are cashing in on a hefty purse at the track, based largely on remote betting, and should be required to set aside a trust fund for treatment of injured animals.
Greyhound kennels are racing their dogs for prize money that exceeds the total amount bet “and comes from elsewhere,” he said.
Theil referred to a Texas law that states a percentage of all simulcast gambling at Texas tracks on dog racing from out of state must be used for prize money. Simulcast betting occurs over television screens at Gulf Greyhound Park and other parks, with participants placing bets on races from other tracks around the country.
Live greyhound racing is generally on the wane across the country, and was particularly hard hit in November when nearly 70 percent of voters in Florida opted to shut down greyhound racing in the state by the end of 2020.
As of November, 17 dog tracks remained operational in the United States and 11 of those are in Florida, meaning significantly fewer races for simulcast and a largely diminished betting pool, according to Grey2KUSA.
The Florida Greyhound Association campaigned against the Florida ban and the board of the Texas Greyhound Association voted to support that effort with a gift of $50,000, according to the group’s website.
Meanwhile, over the past decade, live racing seasons have shortened to just a few months per year across Texas’ three remaining dog tracks. Gulf Greyhound Park remains the most active of the three, but is open largely for simulcast gambling rather than live dog racing.
“At a minimum, if greyhound breeders are to continue receiving an annual handout of some $2 million, the commission must ensure there is funding available for veterinary care for every dog that needs it,” Theil said in his letter.
During February, 422 dogs raced at Gulf Greyhound Park, down from some 700 to 1,000 dogs housed in the large kennel compound during the track’s heyday. The dogs raced this season for nine weeks with four performances per week.
Live racing was halted at Gulf Greyhound Park in 2015 due to increased competition from casinos, unprofitability and rising costs, but resumed in December 2017. Park owners have used the massive parking lot along I-45 for various cultural events over the years, including a Chinese lantern show over the holidays and a community crawfish bash.
