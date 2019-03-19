GALVESTON
During the first two weeks of an ordinance meant to stop people from leaving their personal belongings on beaches after sunset, crews tagged only 10 canopies or other items left out overnight, according to Galveston Park Board of Trustees data.
Crews placed the tags on beach canopies, chairs, coolers or other personal items left overnight on island beaches as a warning, which is part of the educational phase of a new ordinance prohibiting items on beaches from sunset to sunrise.
The ordinance, approved by the Galveston City Council Feb. 28, sought to clean up beaches and ease the job of park board cleaning crews.
Since March 12, park board crews have only discarded one canopy and several broken chairs, park board spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said.
But these low numbers are probably an indication of the time of year, Fortin said.
“We do not, generally, see a large amount of items left on the beach during spring break,” Fortin said.
The canopy and beach chairs were left on the beach after sunset for longer than the current two-day grace period, she said.
The park board’s push to clean beaches at night starts with public awareness, said T’Noya Thompson, Galveston Bay Foundation report card coordinator.
The foundation is partnering with the city and the park board to develop signage and advertising letting visitors know about the new rule, she said.
Most people aren’t aware of the effects they can have on the beach, Thompson said.
The park board hasn’t placed signs about the ordinance on beaches yet, but it plans to, Fortin said.
“We do have information rack cards that our staff has been proactively handing out to beachgoers,” Fortin said.
While tourists might need some education, locals have expressed even more interest in cleaning up beaches, Thompson said. The foundation gets more requests for beach cleanups and receives more reports of litter on beaches than two years ago, she said.
That’s a good sign, Thompson said.
The leave no trace rule is a step in a larger social effort to reduce waste and human impact on the environment, which includes pushes by environmental groups to reduce plastic use, Thompson said.
“That’s one of the reasons you have ordinances in place like this,” Thompson said. “It kind of starts people thinking.”
Several other coastal tourist communities have passed similar ordinances that either restrict or completely ban beach canopies and tents. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Emerald Isle, North Carolina; and Walton County, Florida are just a handful of beach towns that have written no-canopy rules in the past decade.
Removing the canopies, which impede routine cleaning of beaches, has cost the park board in wages, labor and equipment, park board officials have said.
From Aug. 22 to Sept. 2, crews picked up 25 canopies to a cost of $4,320, according to reports.
Park board crews usually see more canopies or personal items left on beaches during the summer, Fortin said.
People who leave items on the beach overnight from now until May 24 will get a two-day warning via a tag telling them to remove the items, according to park board documents.
From May 25 to July 29, people will get a one-day warning.
From June 30 and after, items left on beach will be removed immediately at sunrise, according to park board’s plans.
While some city officials last month raised concerns that people who saw a tag on their canopy would simply remove the tag, park board crews only reported one instance of such removals, Fortin said.
