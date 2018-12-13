GALVESTON
The Galveston City Council is on board with asking voters to double seawall parking rates next year.
The proposed increase from $1 to $2 an hour with a 2-hour minimum charge would generate more money for seawall improvements, council members said during a Thursday workshop meeting.
The Seawall Parking Review Ad Hoc Committee last month recommended the price increase, along with an annual parking pass of $45 maximum, committee Chairman Eddie Walsh said.
The 2-hour minimum would allow the city to get more use out of the charges, he said.
“The main issue right now is the transactional cost,” Walsh said. “It costs 25 cents for every transaction that you have to pay the app, plus your credit card maintenance fee.”
In the interest of making parking more affordable, Walsh suggested the city occasionally sell the annual pass for a reduced cost, an idea the city council supported.
The committee recommended rate increases less than what some council members had advocated.
District 3 Councilman David Collins would have set higher fees, he said. But he supports the committee’s desire to make the price hike palatable to voters, he said.
District 4 Councilman Jason Hardcastle agreed the city should present a ballot proposition that voters will accept, he said.
“When I first saw the numbers, I thought I’d like to see a little higher,” Hardcastle said. “After hearing the discussion, it’s hard to justify more than a 100 percent increase.”
Draft ballot language states the fee collections would fund seawall improvements such as lighting, bathrooms, showers, landscaping and litter control. A portion of collections would be held in reserve to replace capital improvements, according to the draft language.
While there’s no concrete capital improvement plan for use of the extra funds, the city will need to develop one in advance of May’s vote, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
“We need to put it in a format to begin to sell it to the public,” Yarbrough said.
Voters first approved the fees in 2011. The program is set to sunset in July of 2020.
But if voters approve the price hike the city should apply it as soon as possible, Yarbrough said.
The seawall parking program collected $828,101 in the 2017-2018 fiscal year, according to records of the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, which manages the parking program.
About $574,402, 69 percent, of the collections went to personnel, materials and supplies maintaining seawall improvements, according to park board records.
The remaining money is transferred to the city for purchasing future capital amenities. That fund has accumulated $1.358 million, according to city records.
The amenities on the seawall were paid for primarily through about $5.8 million in federal grant money and $1 million from Frito-Lay, a city spokeswoman said.
District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole expressed some concern with the cost of an election held for a single issue, but agreed to move forward with the vote.
The committee’s recommended $16 a day charge is more than the $8 allowed by the General Land Office, which oversees state beach access.
Land office officials are aware of the city’s discussions and have been in conversation with the city, a land office spokeswoman said.
The city council plans to decide on ballot language next month in advance of a February deadline to call a May referendum.
(1) comment
Triple would be better, but double is good. $16 for a day at the beach is a great deal I'm all for it!... [thumbup][cool]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.