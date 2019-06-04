GALVESTON
A trolley line through the length of the port. A new exclusive terminal for high-end mega yachts. More space for cargo. More space for parking.
All those items and more are up for discussion as the Port of Galveston and a consulting firm work to draft a master plan to guide the future of Galveston’s public docks.
Port leaders Tuesday received an update on the progress of the master plan, and for the first time saw some of the concepts that might become the port’s official vision of the organization’s future, if officials approved a master plan later this summer.
While some of the concepts consultants rolled out were unusual, a “mega yacht cruise terminal” at Pier 14, for example — much of the talk during Tuesday’s presentation was about making the port feel more connected to downtown Galveston.
“A lot of what’s happening in the downtown area should reflect what’s going on at the port as well,” said Mark Ittel, a senior vice president with consulting company Bermello Ajamil & Partners, which port leaders hired to create the master plan.
To that end, the consultants included proposals showing a new street, called Portside Road, within the port property. Moving traffic inside the port property and building parking garages would potentially add space for the port to develop a plaza-like area along Harborside Drive, Ittel said.
That would fit toward the port’s mission for making it feel more connected to the city’s popular downtown attractions.
“If you look down The Strand, you can see and visualize where you want to move to and from, and we want to create some of those same elements within the port as we move forward and then connect them back to the city as well,” Ittel said.
The company is being paid $799,000 to help the port develop its long-range development plan. When it’s completed, the document will be first master plan in the port’s 165-year history.
The company last presented a progress report in February. At that time, it laid out an analysis of the port’s opportunities and challenges in coming years and generally talked about a future of the port centered on continued expansion of the island’s cruise industry.
As they gathered feedback from those presentations, the consultants heard from groups that argued the plan focused too much on the cruise industry, and too little on port’s future in the cargo business, Ittel said.
The latest presentation put more emphasis on development for potential industrial uses, including filling in slips on the port’s west end to consolidate and improve its cargo-handling facilities.
In a series of concept drawings, consultants laid out how the port could shift and redesign port properties to better accommodate cargo business.
Among the proposals:
Converting about 90 acres on the port’s west end to consolidate and streamline cargo and shipping businesses. That proposal would include filling in some west end slips.
Planning for a fourth cruise terminal near Pier 16 on the port’s east end where Del Monte Fresh Produce Co. operates, if that longtime port tenant chose to move its facilities west.
Putting a vehicle processing facility on Pelican Island.
Wharves Board Trustees, who govern the port, said they were pleased with the presentation, and thought it closely matched their vision.
Wharves Board Chairman Ted O’Rourke called the presentation “excellent.”
However, questions linger about how much proposals laid out in the master plan would cost and how much economic benefit they would generate for the port and the city.
Before approving a final master plan, trustees should ask themselves whether the proposals would benefit people who live on the island, Trustee Elizabeth Beeton said.
“Everything the port does needs to benefit the citizens of Galveston,” Beeton said. “I need to know, as we look as these components of the master plan, what is each of these components doing for the citizens of Galveston?”
Trustees did not vote on the master plan Thursday.
A third, and possibly final, report with more economic analyses, cost estimates and business strategies will be delivered in July or August, officials said.
