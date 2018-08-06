GALVESTON
Brenda Broadenax got a cool surprise Monday when members of the police department arrived at her house with a free air-conditioning unit.
The grandmother and her family had been suffering in their house at 37th and Ball streets as temperatures hovered in the 90s over the past few weeks, she said. Her daughter had asked for the unit, she said.
Members of the Galveston Police Department’s special operations unit on Monday were delivering 27 air-conditioning units donated by the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association to more than a dozen places. Broadenax was one of the recipients.
It’s the second year the police academy has given away air-conditioning units to seniors in need, said Linda Strevell, president of the alumni association. It’s one of a handful of initiatives funded by the association’s Out of the Blue fund, which the academy set up with anonymous donations it received, she said.
The organization worked with local churches, including Moody Methodist Church and Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, to find island seniors in need of air-conditioning units, she said. The 27 units were purchased locally for about $4,000, she said. This week, members of the police department were delivering those units to the churches and houses, she said.
The funds have been used to help stranded islanders who needed gas money or to assist a family, whose apartment burned, with food, clothing and housing, officer Jovan Harris said. The citizens police academy helps decide how the money is spent, she said.
The efforts help build relationships between island residents and island police, said Harris, who also serves as the community liaison officer for the police department. It gives the department’s police officers a chance to interact with the public in ways other than policing, she said.
“It’s a way of continually bridging the gap,” Harris said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.