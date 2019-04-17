A legislative effort to stop local governments from hiring lobbyists, which has received vocal support from some Galveston-area elected officials, took a big step forward Wednesday.
The Texas Senate passed Senate Bill 29 in an 18-13 vote.
The bill has received support from conservative groups, including the Texas Public Policy Foundation and Empower Texas, and from Republican lawmakers.
State Sen. Brandon Creighton, whose district includes Bolivar Peninsula, is a co-author of the bill, and state Rep. Mayes Middleton, whose district includes Galveston Island, wrote a similar bill in the House of Representatives, although that bill hasn’t been voted on.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick lauded the Senate’s approval of the bill, calling government-funded lobbyists a “misuse of taxpayer funds.”
“Voters elect local officials to represent them,” Patrick said. “They shouldn’t have their taxpayer dollars squandered to pay for hired-gun lobbyists who too often are working against taxpayer interests.”
While the lobbying bills have been welcomed by state leaders, some local officials have opposed them.
Some local governments, including Galveston County, hire paid lobbyists to keep track of and influence legislation that their leaders have targeted as important.
Sen. Bob Hall, the bill’s primary author, pointed to cities that hired lobbyists to fight against some tax proposals as a motivation for the ban. If it passes into law, the ban would stop cities from hiring “external service providers” to lobby legislators.
It would not, however, stop cities from hiring employees to advocate for or against legislation.
TAYLOR NAMED TO CONFERENCE COMMITTEE
State Sen. Larry Taylor will be among a small group of legislators trying to find a compromise between differing versions of the state’s biannual budget.
Taylor was one of five senators named to the legislature’s conference committee on the budget bill, House Bill 1.
Taylor will serve on the committee with state Sens. Joan Huffman, Lois Kolkhorst, Robert Nichols and Jane Nelson. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick made the appointments to the conference committee.
All five senators are Republicans. While Republicans have long held a majority among conference committee members, traditionally the committee has included a member of the minority party.
There has been at least one Democratic senator on the budget conference committee since at least 1995.
The House of Representatives has not named its appointments to the conference committee.
NOTEBOOK
On Monday, the Texas House of Representatives adopted a resolution honoring Tino Gonzalez, the former chairman of the Galveston College Board of Regents, who died on Jan. 22. ... The resolution read, in part, “Tino Gonzalez made a meaningful difference in the lives of his loved ones and his fellow citizens, and those he left behind will treasure their memories of his warmth, generosity and dedication.” ... Gov. Greg Abbott on Twitter signaled his support for a renewed county effort to investigate potential non-citizens on county elections rolls. ... “It’s always appropriate for law enforcement authorities to ensure integrity of the ballot box,” Abbott tweeted. ... There are 16 days until until Election Day on May 4. Early voting begins on Monday. ... There are 39 days remaining in the Texas Legislative session.
