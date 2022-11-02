GALVESTON
Today marks the first day of the Lone Star Rally, when an estimated 500,000 motorcycle enthusiasts from across the nation will rumble onto the island.
With the popular — and loud — event come many road closures and things islanders and visitors should know to avoid problems getting around the island.
The four-day Lone Star Rally, which features concerts, vendors and exhibits for tourists and locals to enjoy, is concentrated mainly in the historic downtown and Seawall Boulevard.
Streets including 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th between Mechanic Street and Harborside Drive will be closed for four days to accommodate vendors.
The Strand from 18th Street to 25th Street will be open to only motorcycle traffic during the event.
Although the rail trolley won’t open, the rubber wheel trolley will operate its regular routes from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., but riders should expect delays with the uptick in traffic, city officials said.
More than 250,000 motorcycles and more than 500,000 visitors are expected to arrive in Galveston, with a population of about 54,000, city officials said. That’s more than nine times the population of Galveston visiting for four days.
Although motorcyclists bring noise and traffic, they also are expected to inject about $115 million to the local economy, city officials said.
The Galveston Police Department, the city’s Marshal’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office officials will be at the rally, Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli said.
“We’ve been doing this for a number of years, we’ve got a good handle on how we staff these events,” Balli said.
The Galveston Police Department is prepared to handle large crowds as it has in the past, Balli said.
“Our personnel are incredible during these events,” Balli said. “We truly shine during these events. We know how to handle these crowds and create order in a sometimes not so orderly environment.”
The Galveston Police Department will be both stringent and flexible throughout the rally, Balli said.
“One thing we will not be flexible about is drunk driving,” Balli said. “During these events, we need to be on high alert and keep everyone safe from impaired drivers.”
The Galveston Police Department will have patrols in the area and outside the area to ensure the safety of those in Galveston, Balli said.
The Galveston Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety will have SWAT teams on standby in case anything major occurs, Balli said.
“We have to prepare for whatever is coming and make sure we can respond to it accordingly and keep everyone safe,” Balli said.
Authorities are asking everyone to be especially cognizant of motorcyclist during the weekend.
City officials say it’s important to:
• Always check your blind spots before merging or changing lanes.
• Use caution when passing and always use signals.
• Allow for more distance between vehicles and motorcycles.
• Increase awareness at intersections.
• Don’t text and drive and don’t drink and drive.
Galveston Police Department’s Unified Command Center will be set-up at downtown transit building to address safety throughout the Lone Star Rally entertainment district, officials said.
Overnight camping isn’t permitted except on Galveston Island State Park.
Parking along Seawall Boulevard is also prohibited from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. daily.
It will cost $2 an hour or $16 per day to park on Seawall Boulevard between Sixth Street and 69th Street and 81st and 103rd Streets. There is a two-hour minimum for parking.
