Texas City Independent School District is now accepting candidate filing documents for the May school board general election.
Two seats are up for the general election: District 3, held by Nakisha Paul; and District 5, held by Dickey Campbell, who has filed for reelection. The trustees’ term is for three years, ending May 2023.
