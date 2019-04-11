GALVESTON
Some online services resumed at Moody Gardens on Thursday after the technical department shut down the system last month in response to suspicious activity.
As of Thursday afternoon, people could book reservations at the Moody Gardens Hotel Spa & Convention Center, 7 Hope Blvd., through May, spokeswoman Jerri Hamachek said.
The staff will be working on resetting the system so guests on Friday can book through August and possibly through November, she said.
Staff in the technology department shut down the system in March after a firewall sent a notice of an unauthorized attempt to log into the network, Hamachek said.
“We shut it down because there was an alert of suspicious activity,” Hamachek said. “We had to reset the whole system. Setting all that back up and getting that in order takes a little bit of time.”
The technology department noticed the suspicious activity on March 14, she said.
“We’re being very responsible about this, and there was no data breach,” Hamachek said.
Moody Gardens did not experience a breach of customers’ personal information and has taken so long to bring the system back online to make sure it’s safe to use, she said.
Since staff shut down the system, people have not been able to book hotel rooms or buy tickets online, though phone and in-person reservations have still been an option, Hamachek said.
Hotel guests couldn’t book more than seven days out since the staff couldn’t access the reservation system, she said.
The online ticketing system will take a little longer to bring back online because Moody Gardens uses a third party to process payments, Hamachek said. Staff will need to work with the third party to make sure the system is secure, she said.
