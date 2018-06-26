GALVESTON
Greg Whitaker asks waiters not to give him a plastic straw with his drink when he goes out to eat.
The waiters don’t always listen. So, when Whitaker gets a straw he doesn’t need, he keeps it rather than let it go into the trash.
“This year, I’ve been saving them all,” he said. “They were going to go in the trash anyway, so I stick them in my pocket and bring them home with me. I don’t know what I’m going to do with them.”
Getting an unwanted straw isn’t a problem at Whitaker’s place of work. At Moody Gardens, where Whitaker is the animal husbandry manager, single-use plastic items such as straws and lids are on their way out.
Earlier this year, Moody Gardens began phasing out plastic items at its stores and food areas.
Today, guests at food courts get cups without lids. The mixed drinks at Palm Beach are now served with a bamboo straw, and some of the gift stores sell stainless steel straws in case people want something more solid.
The change, which has been in the works for months, is in the name of reducing Moody Garden’s plastic footprint, Whitaker said. Plastic straws, which are often thrown away after a single use, can take years to biodegrade and, when discarded carelessly, can harm animals, including the kinds that Moody Gardens care for, he said.
The decision to remove straws from Moody Gardens was made after Whitaker screened “Straws,” a short documentary produced by a Texas A&M University student that details dangers of marine plastic.
At one point in the movie, marine researchers use pliers to pull a straw out of a sea turtle’s nostril.
“We certainly recognize the issues around plastic straws and have started to move in that direction, regardless of bans or public policy,” Whitaker said. “The public aquarium community is really in tune with it because of the high-profile nature of straws in the marine environment.”
Plastic straw bans are a growing public policy trend around the nation. Some cities, including New York, Malibu, Seattle and Miami Beach, are working on local laws that would ban plastic straws.
Some businesses, including SeaWorld and the Chicago White Sox baseball team, also have said they will stop serving drinks with straws.
Locally, Hemingway’s, a bar on the seawall, made the decision to switch out its plastic straws for paper three weeks ago, owner James Cunningham said. The switch happened this weekend, and so far there haven’t been many complaints, Cunningham said.
“I’m not exactly the biggest environmentalist in the world, but I do love our planet,” he said. “Plastic is just bad, dude. And when I can do something to alleviate that, I will.”
The paper straws are more expensive than plastic, Cunningham said. But he felt the change was worth it, he said.
With the Texas Supreme Court deciding last week that municipal bans on plastic bags were unconstitutional, it appears that a local rule that would ban straws from establishments is unlikely. Cunningham hoped his business would be leading by example.
Right now, it appears that small acts and suggestions are the things that are getting restaurants owners’ and managers’ attention. For Cunningham, the suggestion to go plastic-free came from a patron who had seen what plastic pollution had done to beaches in Indonesia.
For Dennis Byrd, the owner of The Spot, the suggestion came from an employee who also is a marine biology student at Texas A&M University at Galveston.
The pitch was so well done Byrd agreed to try it out, he said. The Spot, in a seawall complex that houses five bars and restaurants, will start phasing out plastic straws later this summer, Byrd said. It’s a long process, he said. Straws are bought in bulk and take a while to phase out completely. The business also has to find suitable replacements for all of its drink products.
“Our challenge right now is just the volume of straws that we use,” he said. “You have issues of milkshakes and frozen drinks.”
Still, if the attempt goes well, he might start removing other plastic products later in the year, he said.
He didn’t think customers would mind the changes too much.
“I think that it’s something that will be well received,” Byrd said. “In general, the population is moving toward a conscious society. They want to know what you’re doing for your community.”
