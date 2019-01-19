A jury on Thursday convicted a Galveston man, the first of five co-defendants, of engaging in organized criminal activity by selling heroin.
Jurors sentenced Lorenzo Alfaro, 25, who resided in the 1600 block of 57th Street, to 25 years in prison with a $2,500 fine, according to the Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.
A grand jury indicted Alfaro in March 2018, and he was held on $150,000 bond for selling 2 grams of heroin to an undercover detective, a second-degree felony, in December 2017.
Charges were elevated to engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony, because a co-defendant led undercover detectives of the Galveston Police Department’s Narcotics Division to Alfaro, who sold the drugs in a hand-to-hand transaction, and to three other co-defendants directly or indirectly involved in the transaction, forming the basis of the larger charge, prosecutors said.
The case against Alfaro and others began when the Galveston narcotics officers set out to identify heroin organizations in the community, the district attorney’s office said.
Under Texas law, when two or more people participate in a criminal activity or profit by collaborating in carrying on criminal activity, all of the persons involved can be charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, raising the degree of crime one level from the criminal activity committed.
Alfaro was convicted of felony attempted robbery in 2012 and was also previously convicted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to the district attorney’s office.
Jurors last week convicted him of first-degree engaging organized criminal activity and, after hearing about his previous convictions, sentenced him to 25 years in prison, according to the district attorney’s office.
Assistant District Attorneys Dulce Salazar and Kacey Launius prosecuted the case in the 212th District Court, with Judge Patricia Grady presiding.
