A man on a 2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was critically injured in a collision with two cars in Texas City early Friday morning, according to Texas City police.
The motorcyclist had been headed west on North Loop 197 when he hit the back of a 2014 Toyota, deflected off and hit a 2015 Camaro, said Cpl. Allen Bjerke, department spokesman. Police and emergency medical responders were dispatched shortly after 1 a.m., he said.
The motorcycle driver, a 38-year-old man, was ejected off the bike and suffered life-threatening head injuries, Bjerke said. He was transported by helicopter ambulance to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital and his medical condition was unknown as of late Friday, Bjerke said.
Drivers of the two cars were not injured, according to police.
The crashes occurred on an open stretch of road while all the vehicles were moving, not at a stop light, Bjerke said.
The accident occurred within a block of a fatal auto-pedestrian collision on July 3 that killed a 15-year-old girl crossing North Loop 197 on foot, Bjerke said.
A witness said the young girl and two others were running across the road, from the north shoulder to the south shoulder when she was hit by a 2007 Jeep, eastbound on the loop, also known as 25th Avenue North.
Neither the name of the injured man in Friday morning’s accident nor the name of the girl killed Wednesday night have been released by Texas City Police, although the medical examiner’s office said the family of the young girl have been notified.
“We don’t release the names of juveniles in these types of cases,” Bjerke said.
An investigation into the Friday morning motorcycle crash is ongoing and no citations had been issued or charges filed, Bjerke said.
