GALVESTON
A well-known Galveston environmental group could be forced out of its headquarters this week as the city council plans to consider whether to revoke a permit allowing the group to operate in a residential neighborhood.
The city council will consider whether to revoke a special-use permit from the owner of the building used by Artist Boat as a yearslong dispute that has simmered in city hall appears set to come to a head Thursday.
At issue is whether Artist Boat’s headquarters, in the 2600 block of Avenue O, is being used in accordance with the permit that another organization received nearly 15 years ago.
A memo from the city attorney’s office states the group is in violation of the special-use permit, a type of planning tool that’s used to allow property owners to deviate from an area’s base zoning rules.
Artist Boat officials don’t know where the group could move its operations if the council revokes the permit, Karla Klay, the group’s executive director, said.
“It took us two years just to find this place,” she said.
Artist Boat moved into the building in 2015 after looking for a site on the island that was larger and safer than a previous location, which was behind a pharmacy store near the intersection of 25th Street and Broadway.
The new headquarters is on 27th Street, just down the street from Kermit Courville Stadium, on a property that once housed a church and, later, a music school called the “Galveston Island Arts Academy.” The school in 2002 received a permit to operate at the site, according to the city. The permit allowed only part of the building to be used for education purposes, according to the city’s letter.
That permit stayed with the property when Clay Conrad bought it in 2014 and subsequently leased it to Artist Boat. The group uses the building as a business office, classroom and studio.
Artist Boat’s plan to use the building bothered some residents of the Kempner Park neighborhood at the time. Neighbors complained about the organization storing kayaks on the property, according to the city’s letter. One of Artist Boat’s most popular programs is a guided kayak tour in local waterways that includes a stop to paint nature scenes.
The city marshal’s office inspected the property in April and declared the kayaks violate the permit. The marshal’s office also determined Artist Boat was using more space for education than was allowed in the permit, according to the city’s letter.
The city attorney’s office in May warned Conrad that Artist Boat would either have to stop using the property, use it less or seek to amend the permit, or face city legal action. As of last week, none of those things had happened, and a proposal to revoke the building’s permit was placed on the council’s agenda for consideration Thursday
City Attorney Donald Glywasky did not return two phone calls seeking comment Tuesday. Conrad referred questions to attorney Marc Hill.
Hill said he planned to ask the council to delay its vote on revoking the permit and allow Conrad to use a different kind of zoning category, called a planned unit development, to try to rework and resolve the city’s issues with the property.
“It allows us to have some creativity,” Hill said. Hill said that while he disagreed with some of the rulings the city had made about the property, some of the issues came down to matter of “interpretation.”
Some of the city’s issues with Artist Boat may run deeper than administrative issues.
At least two council members — District 2 Councilman Craig Brown and District 1 Councilwoman Amy Bly — have personally brought residents’ concerns about Artist Boat to city officials over the past four years. Bly said Tuesday it was she and Brown who uncovered the special-use permit issues after consulting with the city’s planning department.
Both Brown and Bly said they had no problems with Artist Boat’s mission, but were concerned about whether it was following city rules.
The property is in Brown’s district, and is on the edge of Bly’s. Bly lives in a house directly across the street from the Artist Boat property.
Bly said Artist Boat and the landowner had been bad neighbors. She said Conrad had built a garage over green space once used by neighborhood children, for example. The group’s leaders, including Klay, had a bad attitude toward neighborhood complaints, she said.
“They’re just not good neighbors,” Bly said. “There’s not anything that gives you any confidence that they’re good neighbors.”
Bly said she and other neighbors took pictures of the property whenever kayaks were stored there, and turned those pictures into the city.
“Artist Boat, I’ve got no problem with,” Bly said. “I just want them to follow the rules and they don’t.”
Roughly between 39th and 26th streets, and from Avenue M to Seawall Boulevard, the Kempner Park neighborhood includes many large and historic homes, some of which were built during the Civil War, according to a neighborhood profile completed by the city in 2011.
Klay and the chairman of the Artist Boat’s board of directors disputed Bly’s accusations, pointing out that Artist Boat had built a fence and planted bamboo to obscure some of the things neighbors objected to. Bly said she didn’t like the fence or the bamboo.
Betty Massey, chairman of the nonprofit’s board, said she was “baffled” by reports of complaints about the property.
“Artist Boat is a great neighbor,” Massey said. “I don’t know how widespread it is, whether it’s two or three or four neighbors.”
The group had never been cited for city code violations at the property, Klay said.
Klay also objected to the city’s characterization that the nonprofit was using the property for commercial purposes. While the group offers educational, guided kayak tours to the general public on weekends, she didn’t see that as a commercial use.
“We do not use our kayaks for commercial purposes,” Klay said. “We have never made $1 off that program.”
It’s unclear whether profit matters. The city’s zoning rules don’t include any explicit exceptions for nonprofits or philanthropic uses. The zoning code does prohibit day cares, home-based businesses, homeless shelters, clinics and schools, among other things, from residential areas like Kempner Park.
The council will discuss the permit at its workshop meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday. It could vote on the issue at its 1:15 p.m. meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.