The Galveston Park Board of Trustees is predicting it could make as much as $24.3 million in local hotel occupancy tax revenue next year, which would be a record-breaking amount.
Updated: July 10, 2022 @ 3:55 pm
Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri.
Reporter
(1) comment
Congratulations.
“Hotel occupancy revenue is an important tax stream in Galveston.”
It is important, but it can only be spent on obtaining more tourism. Galveston needs a mechanism to fund the public safety needs (e.g. police, fire, EMS, infrastructure, etc) that the many tourists produce on a small island residential population.
I hope our leaders start working on that financial restriction and/or increase revenues from sources other than property tax that can address general fund public safety and infrastructure needs.
