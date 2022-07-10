Memorial Day Weekend

Beachgoers line the shore in Galveston on Saturday, May 29.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News file photo

GALVESTON

The Galveston Park Board of Trustees is predicting it could make as much as $24.3 million in local hotel occupancy tax revenue next year, which would be a record-breaking amount.

(1) comment

Charlotte O'rourke

Congratulations.

“Hotel occupancy revenue is an important tax stream in Galveston.”

It is important, but it can only be spent on obtaining more tourism. Galveston needs a mechanism to fund the public safety needs (e.g. police, fire, EMS, infrastructure, etc) that the many tourists produce on a small island residential population.

I hope our leaders start working on that financial restriction and/or increase revenues from sources other than property tax that can address general fund public safety and infrastructure needs.

