TEXAS CITY
Crews likely won’t begin repairing a leak in a major water line, which could spur water restrictions in several Galveston County cities, until the week of Nov. 12, the Gulf Coast Water Authority said Friday.
But the leak isn’t as bad as originally thought, authority General Manager Ivan Langford said.
The broken pipe, discovered Wednesday north of Interstate 45 and state Highway 146 intersection, is leaking an estimated 150 to 300 gallons a minute, Langford said.
“I know that sounds like a lot,” Lanford said. “This is not a big leak.”
The authority won’t know more details until it assesses the pipe next week and might not know concrete details until Wednesday, Langford said.
The pipe provides water from the authority’s Texas City treatment plant to Galveston, Hitchcock, Santa Fe, Tiki Island and Bayou Vista, as well as parts of La Marque and Dickinson, authority officials said.
It was unclear whether those communities would need to call for water-use restrictions next week, Langford said.
Hitchcock City Commissioner Monica Cantrell said she anticipated the leak would be discussed during the commission’s regular meeting Nov. 19, but the commission had not called a special meeting.
If water restrictions are implemented, they would affect the area west of Interstate 45, a La Marque city spokeswoman said.
Residents west of the highway should expect a switch to the city’s backup well as early as Monday, which could result in a change in the water’s taste and color, she said.
Galveston City Manager Brian Maxwell said people should be prepared for water restrictions next week, but couldn’t confirm whether they would be needed, he said.
“Until they unearth the leak, we really don’t know,” Maxwell said.
The authority can provide water through other sources and some cities, such as Galveston, have reserve wells to draw from, Langford said.
“I’m not saying today that there won’t have to be restrictions,” Langford said. “It’s just too early to make that call.”
Repairs won’t start until the week of Nov. 12 because the authority needs that much time to assess the damage and plan for repairs, Langford said. The authority must make plans to dry the hole around the leak and pump out water, he said.
