GALVESTON
The Galveston City Council agreed to sell the easements around Porretto Beach for about $1.3 million within the next two years to several beach front property owners, despite some initial apprehension about how the figure had been decided.
City council Thursday agreed in a 6-0 vote to sell the easements for a little more than $1.28 million to people who own adjacent land. Councilwoman Jackie Cole was not present for the vote.
Before the vote Thursday, some council members raised concerns about how the value had been arrived at without negotiation.
The city council in February had instructed the legal department to accept the higher appraised value of the land, or, if that failed, to set a value at the average of the two appraisals. Councilman Craig Brown had made the motion, directing the highest bid be selected first.
The deal presented Thursday wasn’t precisely what Brown had called for, Councilman David Collins said.
The legal department and the buyer had understood the intent was to split the difference between the two appraised values, City Attorney Don Glywasky said. The two had not negotiated the value after both firms provided their appraisals, he said.
“I felt I had the intent of the council in mind and acted accordingly,” Glywasky said.
Despite the disagreement about interpretation, it was worthwhile to accept the amount instead of holding up the project longer, Collins said.
“I don’t know that the difference arrived here is enough money to derail the whole process,” Collins said. “We’re talking about a difference of approximately $400,000. We’re likely to get into a situation where it costs us more to defend one way or not.”
Brown agreed.
“It could be interpreted a different way where we look at the highest bid and negotiate from that point with the buyer instead of us determining ahead of time,” Brown said. “But I do think, as David mentioned, it’s probably close to what the appropriate amount would be.”
In February, the city council hired Houston appraisal firm Stanfield & Associates to appraise the easements. The firm appraised the land at about $1.7 million, according to the city. A firm hired by the purchasers, Valbridge Property Advisors, appraised the value at about $879,340, according to the city.
The difference between the two put the value at about $1.28 million.
Council members requested a time limit on the deal, though. And a judge presiding over the estate of Sonya Porretto, which is in Chapter 7 bankruptcy, must also approve the deal.
The council added a stipulation that the purchasers must close on the sale within two years at the agreed price. If the closing passes the two-year mark, the council can have the land reappraised.
The vote was a step toward resolving a long dispute, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
“It’s like finally getting an old, sore tooth pulled,” Yarbrough said after the vote.
Randy Williams, a court appointed bankruptcy trustee, has attempted to sell Porretto’s beach land, but the city’s claim to the rights of way had stalled that effort.
Early in 2017, the council took up debate over the abandonments of 10 of the rights of way. City staff members said the city council voted in 1978 to abandon the easements to Henry Porretto but said no proof could be found showing the proper paperwork was filed to make the transaction official.
That action was discussed and deferred for months, until Williams and surrounding property owners submitted a new application for the abandonment of those 10 rights of way as well as several others.
A developer, WRCB L.P., has offered to buy Porretto Beach for a reported $6 million, with the easements included. The firm wants to build a multi-use boardwalk with residences, retail space and access to the beach.
The city council in January voted 5-2 to abandon the easements after months of ardent debate. Opponents flocked to the city council and expressed their opposition to the proposed boardwalk development, which could rise on Porretto Beach between Sixth and 10th streets.
The deal has had outside critics, including former council member Elizabeth Beeton, who has opposed the sale of the easements and the manner in which the value was assigned. Real estate deals, or market values, are not typically assigned by splitting the difference between wildly different appraisals, she said.
“What’s being proposed is that the city just abandon that additional value to the purchaser, at the expense of the taxpayers who own the property,” Beeton said. “It’s an absurd way of valuing public property.”
