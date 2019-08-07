GALVESTON
After significant push-back from area residents and business owners, American National Insurance Co. has dropped its plans for a plaza that would have shut down 20th Street between Mechanic and Market streets, and is instead planning for an elevated walkway.
The city planning commission Tuesday unanimously approved the proposal by American National that was significantly changed from the original plan the company presented to the Galveston City Council in April.
That April plan proposed a raised plaza meant to lift American National employees out of floodwaters during heavy rain, but would have required closing 20th Street between Market and Mechanic streets. American National’s corporate offices are at One Moody Plaza
Area business owners immediately lashed out against the plan, worried the plaza design would increase flooding in an area that already fills up during heavy storms.
The new plan includes an elevated, covered bridge to shelter employees as they walk from a proposed garage to American National’s high-rise building. The designs also show two separate grassy medians with landscaping. Cars would still be able to travel in both directions on 20th Street, but the narrower roads would eliminate about eight parallel parking spaces.
The plan shifted to a walkway after months of community input, said Blair Korndorffer, principal architect at Diamond Development Group, the firm designing the plan.
“It was a long path getting here but I hope we have a solution that everyone’s happy with,” Korndorffer said Tuesday.
The plan also includes some historic nods to Galveston’s past, such as a proposed Korean War memorial and a design that incorporates references to Galveston’s first city hall, which was in the same area.
For business owners, the walkover is definitely an improvement, said David Watson, of David Watson Architect & Associates, 402 20th St.
Watson had been a staunch opponent of the proposed plaza, but the pedestrian bridge is a welcome change, Watson said.
“I believe it would better address the needs of ANICO employees while eliminating potential flooding that could have resulted from the raised street,” Watson said.
Watson would rather the plan not eliminate any parking spaces, he said.
The type of permit the planning commission approved doesn’t normally need city council approval, but the council asked to hear the final word on the decision, Tim Tietjens, executive director of Development Services at the city, said.
The city council will likely discuss the proposal at its Aug. 22 meeting, he said.
There might be minor changes to the design once the company completes a cost assessment, but the project will remain largely unaltered, said Scott Webb, American National real estate manager.
“It should substantially look like this,” Webb said.
The plans for the walkway come as American National’s proposed 500-space garage is going through the city permitting process, Tietjens said Tuesday.
The five-and-a-half-story garage, planned for the corner of 21st and Mechanic streets, will provide parking for American National employees.
This kind of partnership between the city and private companies to improve public areas could be a possibility for other future projects, Tietjens said.
“I think this is sort of a jump off point for further improvements going forward,” Tietjens said.
