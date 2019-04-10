GALVESTON
A TV show that highlights the restoration of island homes aired its first episode Saturday.
“Big Texas Fix,” an eight-episode series on the DIY Network, follows Michael and Ashley Cordray as they restore Galveston homes.
The renovations shown on the episodes were filmed last year, beginning in February and for about the next six months, Ashley Cordray said.
“It’s interesting to see it as it is and what it has become,” Cordray said. “I’m probably our biggest critic.”
Cordray said she enjoyed watching the first episode and looks forward to seeing the next one, which airs 8 p.m. Saturday.
The second episode features an East End home damaged by fire, she said.
“It was a huge project,” Cordray said. “We’re excited for that one.”
Many of the homes viewers will see renovated throughout the series are between 30th and 39th streets on the south side of Broadway, Cordray said.
Cordray enjoys making the homes into something new and getting to know the homeowners, she said.
While Michael Cordray is a native Galvestonian, Ashley is from Spring, she said.
Before starting the show, Ashley Cordray did some woodworking in school and Michael remodeled a duplex, but they never expected renovation work to take them to the small screen, she said.
“This was never anything we thought we’d be doing full time,” Cordray said.
The Cordrays aren’t sure yet whether the series will be renewed for a second season, she said. That will depend on the ratings, she said.
But they’ll have a better idea when about half of the series has aired, she said.
