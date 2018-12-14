Ball High School’s Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps cadets have been practicing drill and ceremony before a Wreaths Across America event Saturday. The color guard and drill team will return to Lakeview Cemetery for the event’s second year.
Lakeview is among the latest to participate in National Wreaths Across America Day, an event celebrated annually across the United States to recognize and honor veterans. More than 1,500 locations will be participating in the event.
The La Marque Cemetery Board raised money to place wreaths on the headstones of veterans buried at La Marque Cemetery and Rising Star Cemetery. League City will also be hosting Wreaths Across America at Fairview Cemetery. Both events begin at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.