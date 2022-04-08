East Early College High School student Hector Espitia and his classmates collect trash washed up among the rocks along the seawall in Galveston at the Texas General Land Office Adopt-A-Beach spring beach cleanup Saturday, April 23, 2016. The spring cleanup returns Saturday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The Texas General Land Office is holding its annual beach spring cleanup Saturday along the Texas coast, including two beach areas in Galveston County.
It's the first spring beach cleanup since the COVID-19 pandemic began and marks the return of a pre-summer Texas tradition that has removed tons of litter from the state's public beaches over almost 40 years.
Born and raised in San Antonio, Jay relocated to the Houston–Galveston area to join The Daily News as a reporter in April 2022. Previous contributions include the San Angelo Standard-Times, San Antonio Current, and The Mesquite.
