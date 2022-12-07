TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Commission on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for a nearly 800-home development on the east side of Interstate 45 in the Lago Mar development.
Commissioners unanimously approved the single-family residential project on nearly 300 acres of undeveloped land east of I-45 and south of the Holland Road Extension. The new subdivision, Beacon Point at Lago Mar will have 756 lots, developed by Affinity Lago Clara and built by Chesmar Homes.
Commission approval came after the city planning board made a recommendation to approve the master plan at its Monday meeting. The subdivision will be a mix of 40-foot-wide and 60-foot-wide plots and will be included in the Lago Mar planned unit development and tax increment reinvestment zone and the Galveston County Municipal Utility District.
Lago Mar, planned since 2005, is on land east and west of I-45. Houston-based developer Land Tejas owns 2,033 acres all on the west side. Another 1,300 acres on the east side of I-45 is owned by two companies not affiliated with Land Tejas.
Land Tejas alone plans more than 4,000 home sites in gated and non-gated communities.
Lago Mar, where rooftops began to rise in 2017, has from 1,200 to 1,500 completed homes of the 4,000 projected by developer Land Tejas in 2016, Texas City city engineer Kim Golden said.
Beacon Point will mark one of the first major residential developments on the east side of Lago Mar.
“Beacon Point will have parks and sidewalks and be a very walkable community,” Golden said. “There will be several retention ponds. It will be a very lovely development.”
“The benefit of the new part of Lago Mar shows that people are finding Texas City one of the best places to live in the area,” Texas City Mayor Dedrick Johnson said. “It will also increase the city tax base.”
District One Commissioner DeAndre Knoxson, District Two Commissioner Felix Herrera, and Commissioner At-Large Abel Garza were absent from the meeting.
The next meeting of the Texas City Commission is set for 5 p.m. Dec. 21 in the Kenneth T. Nunn Council Room at City Hall, 1801 Ninth Ave.
