LEAGUE CITY
City council in a 4-3 vote Tuesday approved an amended version of a controversial resolution opponents saw as a first step toward banning books about hot-button topics such as gender identity from public Helen Hall Library.
The vote came during a marathon meeting at which 63 people spoke about the resolution; 53 of them opposed it, 10 spoke in favor of it.
Advocates on council said the resolution, which had gone through several drafts, was meant as the framework of formal policy for dealing with complaints about library material and wouldn’t require or even allow books to be removed from library shelves.
The resolution would allow the removal only of material meeting an established legal definition of obscenity. Obscene material already is illegal under state law.
The council majority approved a version of the ordinance from which two sections referring to gender ideology and “ideologue human sexuality” had been removed in attempt to assuage opponents’ fears.
Councilmen John Bowen, Tom Crews and Chad Tressler spoke in opposition to the resolution and voted against it.
Mayor Nick Long and councilmen Andy Mann, Tommy Cones and Justin Hicks voted for the amended version.
The action came in the midst of an ongoing nationwide debate between lawmakers and conservatives in the state about what should and should not be considered age-appropriate reading material for minors.
Opponents said the resolution would be a blow to First Amendment rights and put government in a role parents should have, among other things and very likely get the city sued.
“I am not afraid of my children and I am not afraid of what they will learn,” opponent Kyrsten Garcia told the council Tuesday. “This is not your responsibility.”
About a year ago, Hicks called for one book, which he referred to as indoctrinating and smut in an email, removed from the Helen Hall Library.
That book, “Sex is a Funny Word,” is a comic book that introduces children and families of different orientations, makeups and gender identities and covers topics like sexuality, gender and masturbation.
“Sex is a Funny Word” still is listed in the library’s database as being available for checkout.
The resolution approved Tuesday will direct the city auditor to review the libraries to ensure compliance with the policy and provide a written report to the council detailing any noncompliant materials identified, leaving a string of controversial responsibilities in the hands of the city auditor.
Then, the city auditor will be tasked with annually performing this compliance audit and reporting.
Tressler argued that the city needed to improve its complaint process, but that the resolution didn’t achieve that and attempting to rewrite it on the fly was bad policymaking.
He advocated for rejecting the ordinance and convening a workshop meeting in the future with the library staff and oversight board to create a workable policy.
After receiving the city auditor’s report identifying materials deemed noncompliant, the council can by a majority vote to direct the city manager to restrict access of the materials to minors, or remove the materials from circulation altogether.
Texas has banned more books from school libraries in the past year than any other state in the nation, according to statistics from PEN America, a nonprofit organization.
School administrators in Texas have banned more than 800 books across 22 school districts from July 2021 to June 2022, according to the nonprofit.
